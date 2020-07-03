Rural Women Sensitized in COVID-19 Preventive Measures

With support from UN Women, the National Rural Women Structure of Liberia is sensitizing women in rural Liberia on measures to prevent themselves and their families from COVID-19.

During a recent awareness campaign, Mrs. Kebeh Monger, National President of the Rural Women Structure of Liberia, encouraged women to observe health protocols put in place by the Government of Liberia to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Intensification of awareness on the COVID-19 comes amid an increase in cases of the virus in Liberia, currently at 768 total cases and 34 deaths, in the absence of mass testing that many presume will expose more cases when done.

Mrs. Monger urged women to observe social distancing, and wear masks regularly in public areas. She encouraged women to wash their hands with soap as many times as possible or use hand sanitizers during their daily interactions with people and avoid handshakes and hugging.

The National Rural Women Structure also took the opportunity to distribute an assortment of COVID-19 prevention materials to its members.

The materials included buckets, hand sanitizers, detergents, and soap produced by the group with support from UN Women.

Counties that benefited from the donation of COVID-19 prevention materials included Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee in Southeastern Liberia as well as Nimba County in the north-east.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the women in Grand Kru, Mrs. Nancy Tuklo, County President of the National Rural Women Structure, thanked Mrs. Monger for partnering with UN Women for the provision of hygiene materials.

She also appreciated the opportunity that her community got to learn about measures to prevent themselves and their families from contracting COVID-19. Grand Kru was among the first four counties where COVID-19 cases were recorded and locked down in the first phase of the state of emergency declared by President George M. Weah on April 8.