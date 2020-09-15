Ruling CDC Condemns Dillon’s Threat, Warns Partisans against Violence

Dillon, retracting his threat, cites multiple instances of violent attacks by ruling party supporters upon his person.
By Joaquin M. Sendolo
The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has categorically condemned the threat of violence and war-mongering emanating from the Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties, that he will defend himself and if attacks continue against him he will extend similar action to the convoy of the President.
Even though Senator Dillon has retracted his statement of extending an attack on the President’s convoy, the statement insinuates treasonable intent; something that could be the cause of the Senator coming back quickly to retract.
In a statement released late yesterday, the CDC extended calls on all well-meaning Liberians, civil society groupings, the international community, and development partners to condemn the latest threat by Senator Dillon on the peace that Liberians are obliged to nurture.
“The opposition Collaborating Political Parties has threatened to disrupt the pending electoral process, thus instructing their supporters to throw stones at any government functions, gatherings of the CDC and the convoy of the President,” the statement noted.
The statement added that the CPP, through the Montserrado Senator Darius Dillon, has encouraged all partisans of the CPP to carry with them from now on bags of stones, machetes and firearms to harm people he claims to be CDCIANS.
In response to the claims, however, the Political Officer in the office of Senator Dillon, Abel Plackie, said Senator Dillon has no intention to be violent and he is not violent. He has been subsequently attacked by supporters of the ruling party beginning from Clara Town to West Point and then to District #16 on Sunday at a Church.
Regarding his statement about extending an attack on the presidential convoy, Mr. Plackie said “We are human and when people continue to attack you as the way it is happening to Senator Dillon, you lose emotions and talk what you ought not to, and therefore he (Dillon) has retracted the statement. It was an oversight and it is all because with all the attacks on Senator Dillon, the President, who is the father of the land, has said nothing.”
“Mr. Dillon has been campaigning freely; no one has ever attacked him because the CDC believes in peaceful coexistence and the protection of the fundamental rights to movement, association and freedom of speech for every Liberian regardless of their political, religious or ethnic persuasions,” the CDC statement emphasized.
According to the statement, the CDC views Mr. Dillon’s statement as not only inciting but disruptive of the peace and stability of our country; and is tantamount to threat against constituted authority, a recipe for chaos and a destabilization attempt in the already fragile democracy that we are all trying to nurture to maturity.
The CDC called on the national security apparatus to remain vigilant and bring to book anyone involved in any acts of violence.
“We have facts that the unfortunate situation in district #16 yesterday was staged and orchestrated by known supporters of Senator Dillon upon his instructions; evidenced by the brutalization and blooding of many of our partisans attending this Press conference,” said the ruling party.
Senator Dillon’s Political Officer responding to this allegation indicated that “No one will be having his own program especially in a church and plan to disrupt it with violence. It makes no sense and this statement is not true at all.”
The ruling party also extended calls on its partisans not to be provoked in the midst of violence and should always seek legal redress even if violence is meted out against any of them (CDCian).
“The CDC makes clear that it will not tolerate any act of violence by any of its structures, partisans or leaders and will not hesitate to institute necessary disciplinary actions against any partisan involved in violence,” the statement cautioned.
“We, hence, call on the United Nations, the Government and People of the United States of America, AU, EU, and ECOWAS to monitor the CPP as it is a violent institution which can do anything in desperation for power, evidenced by its bloody primary in Nimba which had less than two hundred participants as compared to the CDC’s peaceful and transparent primaries held Nationwide with over fifty thousand participants,” said the ruling party.
As reports about voter trucking overwhelm the Voter Roll Update process mainly in montserrado, the CDC said it strongly frowns on the “Mass trucking of voters from one parts of the country to another by the collaborating Political Parties (CPP) especially Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence of Grand Bassa County.” In a rebuttal comment, Dillon’s Political Officer Plackie said as evidently seen, the ruling party has hired 10 buses to truck voters from Montserrado to Bomi in favor of former Speaker Alex Tyler who is to contest for the senatorial seat of that county.
“In conclusion, CDC encourages all Liberians especially eligible voters throughout the fifteen sub political divisions of the Republic of Liberia to take advantage of the voter roll update process and want to appeal that the National Elections Commission extends the time of the ongoing voter roll update exercise,” the release said.
Our Patriots – Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, Henry Costa, and Senator Dillon – believe threatening the life of President Weah is a free speech right. Since the Justice Ministry hasn’t taken legal action yet, some citizens think so, too. Perhaps, the KAK Act that decriminalizes sedition also protects threatening remarks and terroristic threats. If Minister Musa Dean and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Varney Sherman have been following these events, they should consider crafting legislation to disarm a missile of potential chaos. When Qwinwonkpa announced in late 1984 that he was coming to free Liberians from SKD, many laughed his threat off. The rest is nightmarish history.
Conmanny Wisseh you were faster than lightening to write the Senate when youths of Grand Gedeh County resisted the presence of a notorious war criminal Yekeh Kolubah who killed their fellow Grand Gedeans and is a known lawbreaker when he accompanied in Zwedru an opposition leader Alex Cummings the gay rapists who is on UN, AU, EU, AND ECOWAS RECORDS for clandestinely financing, inciting, and fomenting, treasonous acts in Liberia.
If you were not the hypocrite and opportunist you are and you were a decent senator, you would have written the President of the Pro Tempore Senator Albert Chie regarding a sitting senator Darius Dillon encouraging all partisans of the CPP to carry with them from now on bags of stones, machetes and firearms to harm people he claims to be CDCIANS, and also extend the attacks on the convoy of the President.
I am of the opinion that our country, Liberia will see another episode of violence before the end of the first term of the Weah led CDC government. I have come to this conclusion, because it seems like the Liberian people are getting fed up with the unruly behavior of the ruling establishment. The ruling party is behaving like it is still an opposition; they have not yet come to grips that they were given a mandate by the Liberian people, and that having a mandate from the people comes with some responsibilities, but when you have people in leadership of a country who know little to nothing about leadership, or governance, it is like the blind leading the blind.
The Weah led government came to lead Liberia with a mindset that certain part of the country is their “turf”, especially Montserrado County, and that they made a slight mistake by letting an intruder “Dillon” take over their turf.
What this inept government failed to realize is that it is the people that put gave them the mandate to rule, but instead of trying to settle the Liberian people first they went on a personal frenzy to satisfy themselves (ruling class) first; and when A. Darius Dillon told the Liberian people that he would be the “light ” in the house of elders (Senate), the Liberian people believed in him.
The ruling CDC establishment took the Liberian people for granted, and Montserrado slipped out of their grape; (they almost lost district #15 in Montserrado also), but due to electoral violence and some political miscalculation by the opposition, they were able to save face in that District.
The ruling CDC has been behaving like they have a monopoly on violence, especially when it comes to Montserrado, what they have failed to note is that George Weah won the senate seat in the county on a protest vote cast by the Liberian people to show President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf that they were fed up with her family corruption.
Now comes 2020 bi-senatorial elections, and from all indications, the ruling establishment has come to realize that their man to save the party, representative Fallah will be massively flogged by the “3rd grade dropout”, and so have resorted to acts of violence against this young man. And so senator Dillon has decided to play by their book, he has borrowed a page from their book of violence, he has only promised that the next time that the CDC thugs make an attempt on his life again, he and his supporters will respond in kind; and now the ruling CDC is jittery.
The ruling CDC chairman, that consummate liar is not even ashamed to say that it is Senator Karngar-Lawrence that is “trucking voters” to Bassa, whereas all of us know that the whole trucking of voters from Monrovia to other part of Liberia was started by the ruling party in Bomi and Gbarpolu counties in the west, while the deputy speaker Moe, and senator Yallah are carrying out trucking of voters in central Liberia. But one thing I know is that this inept ruling establishment will be in for a very rude awakening, as the vast majority of the Liberian people are ready to vote out those corrupt senators, and if they think that they will cheat, they will feel the wrath of the Liberian people.
Our people are not out looking for violence, but if anybody thinks that they have a monopoly over violence, because they have a so-called “sabu Unit”, we will show them that pepper does hurt in dog’s eyes. I am writing under my own name, unlike those ruling party cowards, who will come to respond to my opinion under false names, but cowards will always be cowards…
Tolo Bonah Corfah
Tolo Bonah Corfah, it seems that the opium has damaged your reasoning beyond repair. Was it the ruling establishment that resisted the gay rapists and the war criminal Yekeh Kolubah out of Zwedru? Was it the ruling establishment which booed at Darius Dillon and stoned him away from their protest against rape? You sit there after smoking pile of marijuana and come talk stupidity.
This third grade drop out has simply seen that THE PEOPLE have seen through his duplicity and have decided to put an end to his vacation job in the Senate where he does not belong. Its as simple as that. So, he took the Liberian people for granted that by lying to THE PEOPLE or saying what the people would like to hear as he did with his salary etc.(BUT ENDED UP BEING A LIAR), and now THE PEOPLE have concluded that he is A DIRT!