Ruling CDC Condemns Dillon’s Threat, Warns Partisans against Violence

Dillon, retracting his threat, cites multiple instances of violent attacks by ruling party supporters upon his person.

By Joaquin M. Sendolo

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has categorically condemned the threat of violence and war-mongering emanating from the Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties, that he will defend himself and if attacks continue against him he will extend similar action to the convoy of the President.

Even though Senator Dillon has retracted his statement of extending an attack on the President’s convoy, the statement insinuates treasonable intent; something that could be the cause of the Senator coming back quickly to retract.

In a statement released late yesterday, the CDC extended calls on all well-meaning Liberians, civil society groupings, the international community, and development partners to condemn the latest threat by Senator Dillon on the peace that Liberians are obliged to nurture.

“The opposition Collaborating Political Parties has threatened to disrupt the pending electoral process, thus instructing their supporters to throw stones at any government functions, gatherings of the CDC and the convoy of the President,” the statement noted.

The statement added that the CPP, through the Montserrado Senator Darius Dillon, has encouraged all partisans of the CPP to carry with them from now on bags of stones, machetes and firearms to harm people he claims to be CDCIANS.

In response to the claims, however, the Political Officer in the office of Senator Dillon, Abel Plackie, said Senator Dillon has no intention to be violent and he is not violent. He has been subsequently attacked by supporters of the ruling party beginning from Clara Town to West Point and then to District #16 on Sunday at a Church.

Regarding his statement about extending an attack on the presidential convoy, Mr. Plackie said “We are human and when people continue to attack you as the way it is happening to Senator Dillon, you lose emotions and talk what you ought not to, and therefore he (Dillon) has retracted the statement. It was an oversight and it is all because with all the attacks on Senator Dillon, the President, who is the father of the land, has said nothing.”

“Mr. Dillon has been campaigning freely; no one has ever attacked him because the CDC believes in peaceful coexistence and the protection of the fundamental rights to movement, association and freedom of speech for every Liberian regardless of their political, religious or ethnic persuasions,” the CDC statement emphasized.

According to the statement, the CDC views Mr. Dillon’s statement as not only inciting but disruptive of the peace and stability of our country; and is tantamount to threat against constituted authority, a recipe for chaos and a destabilization attempt in the already fragile democracy that we are all trying to nurture to maturity.

The CDC called on the national security apparatus to remain vigilant and bring to book anyone involved in any acts of violence.

“We have facts that the unfortunate situation in district #16 yesterday was staged and orchestrated by known supporters of Senator Dillon upon his instructions; evidenced by the brutalization and blooding of many of our partisans attending this Press conference,” said the ruling party.

Senator Dillon’s Political Officer responding to this allegation indicated that “No one will be having his own program especially in a church and plan to disrupt it with violence. It makes no sense and this statement is not true at all.”

The ruling party also extended calls on its partisans not to be provoked in the midst of violence and should always seek legal redress even if violence is meted out against any of them (CDCian).

“The CDC makes clear that it will not tolerate any act of violence by any of its structures, partisans or leaders and will not hesitate to institute necessary disciplinary actions against any partisan involved in violence,” the statement cautioned.

“We, hence, call on the United Nations, the Government and People of the United States of America, AU, EU, and ECOWAS to monitor the CPP as it is a violent institution which can do anything in desperation for power, evidenced by its bloody primary in Nimba which had less than two hundred participants as compared to the CDC’s peaceful and transparent primaries held Nationwide with over fifty thousand participants,” said the ruling party.

As reports about voter trucking overwhelm the Voter Roll Update process mainly in montserrado, the CDC said it strongly frowns on the “Mass trucking of voters from one parts of the country to another by the collaborating Political Parties (CPP) especially Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence of Grand Bassa County.” In a rebuttal comment, Dillon’s Political Officer Plackie said as evidently seen, the ruling party has hired 10 buses to truck voters from Montserrado to Bomi in favor of former Speaker Alex Tyler who is to contest for the senatorial seat of that county.

“In conclusion, CDC encourages all Liberians especially eligible voters throughout the fifteen sub political divisions of the Republic of Liberia to take advantage of the voter roll update process and want to appeal that the National Elections Commission extends the time of the ongoing voter roll update exercise,” the release said.