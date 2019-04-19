RPAL Breaks Ground for First National Headquarters

The Rubber Planters Association of Liberia (RPAL) on Thursday, April 18, 2019, broke ground for the construction of its first national headquarters in the country.

The cost of the building is estimated at US$70,000 and will be erected in rural Montserrado County, near Morris’ Farm on the Monrovia-Kakata highway, where the leadership acquired three lots of land.

RPAL’s President Wilhelmina G. Mulbah-Siaway said the building, when constructed, will train farmers in the requisite skills in their line of work and will contain four offices, and a conference hall that is self-contained.

She said the essence of constructing the RPAL’s headquarters is to also serve as a resource hub for members and provide relevant information on the (rubber) commodities.

“The purpose of us being here today, is a long-awaited dream, which we all pray for the day that RPAL can be sheltered under her building. This is why we are all here to witness the ground breaking ceremony of the first national headquarters,” Madam Mulbah-Siaway added.

The RPAL’s president therefore encouraged everyone including stakeholders and government, but particularly the rubber planters, to see the project as their own.

“This is our project let us support it and ensure that the dream of the RPAL is realized. We know how much the rubber sector can contribute to our economy, so if only it can be supportive, our economy will be on par with other countries,” Madam Mulbah-Siaway added.

Also speaking, Margibi County Senator Oscar Cooper expressed delight over the initiative that RPAL is taking. He said RPAL has been eating their money for a very long time, “so it is now time to do something for us, so this is a great initiative by the new authorities of the RPAL. We want to encourage the new administration of RPAL that they are starting on it a right footing.”

The colorful event was attended by the former head of RPAL president Mr. Ben Garrnet and host of other prominent rubber farmers in the country.