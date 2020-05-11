Rotary Club of Sinkor Donates Face Masks to Press Union, Others

-In an effort to contain the further spread of COVID-19

The Rotary Club of Sinkor recently donated a huge consignment of face masks to the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), the Goodwill Clinic in Fiamah and several residents of Gbangay Town, Airfield, Sinkor.

The donation which was done on Monday May 4, 2020 was the Club’s own way of identifying with the institutions and individuals so as to enable them prevent themselves from the deadly COVID-19 and its further spread to other people.

Past president of the Rotary Club of Sinkor, Eva Mappy Morgan, made the donation of 250 face/nose masks to Charles Coffey, President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and admonished him to distribute the masks among journalists who are at the front-lines reporting on the COVID-19.

Rotarian Eva Mappy Morgan, head judge of the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice, made the donation on behalf of the Rotarian President, Nowiah Gorpudolo-Dennis, and congratulated the media for standing firm in their reportorial duty as Liberia and the world at large struggle to find cure to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

PUL President, Charles Coffey, applauded the Rotary Club of Sinkor for the donation and assured them of his office’s commitment to distributing the masks among journalists (mainly members of the Union) who are at the forefront in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

The Club also donated customized face masks to the Goodwill Clinic in Fiamah and the Gbangay town community on the Airfield.

The proprietor of the Goodwill clinic recounted the numerous contributions that the Club has made to his clinic dating back to 2014, at the peak of the Ebola epidemic, when his clinic benefited from a huge consignment of infection prevention control (IPC) materials. He assured the Club that the mask will be used according to its intended purpose.

The chairman of the Gbangay town community also thank the Rotarians of the Club of Sinkor for their timely contribution to the residents of his community.

It may be recalled that RCS has also recently contributed L$60,000 to the Liberia Medical and Dental Association (LMDA) in order to identify with families of affected COVID-19 doctors and health workers.

The Rotary Club of Sinkor, in the early days of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in Liberia, printed and distributed stickers through its members to the general public as a means of creating awareness on how to prevent infection from the highly contagious Coronavirus.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

The organization is non-political, non-religious and is open to all. There are 37,000 member clubs worldwide, including the Rotary Club of Sinkor and it has a global membership of more than 1.2 million individuals, known as Rotarians.