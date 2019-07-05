Rotary Club of Sinkor District Inducts New Leaders

Dr. Robert Kpoto, outgoing president of the Liberian College of Physicians and Surgeons, has inducted the new leadership of the Rotary Club of Sinkor, District 9101, who were elected recently in Monrovia.

The new leadership, including Rotarians Nowiah Gopudolo Dennis, president; Dekontee King-Sackie, vice president; Dr. Rose Jallah Macauley, chaplain; and Bill Montgomery, treasurer, took their oath of service of the club on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at a resort in Sinkor. The inducted officials are expected to steer the affairs of the club for the next one year (2019-2020).

Rotarian Assistant Governor, Augustus Flomo, informed officials of the club that Rotary has set up a system where every year (June 30), they observe an automatic transition of power between the old leadership and the new one. He described the club’s tradition of changing of the guard as one that is “so unique” that, over the period, “we have tried as a club to uphold that.”

Flomo said that the Rotary Club also set the stage where they train professionals, leaders in society, communities and schools. “Because of that, Rotary holds us responsible for our ethical standing. Whether in the house, working places, community, or in government, you are expected to behave as Rotarians, who live by the value of what Rotary subscribes to.”

“Regardless of where you find yourself as a leader, you have to live by those principles, because leadership in itself is where you find Rotarian volunteering their time, resources, talents just to make someone live a happy life.”

At the swearing-in-ceremony, Dr. Kpoto called upon the leaders to follow the foot steps of immediate past presidents of the club.

“I think your members have made the best choices to elect you, and I am confident that the responsibility they have given you is done in good faith, based on their observations and hope that your activities will move this noble institution forward.”

He also used the occasion to appeal to the new leadership not to disappoint their members, but rather serve with integrity and respect for each other.

Rotarian Nancy Deline Freeman, outgoing president (2018-2019), who welcomed and turned over the office to the incoming president, lauded the organization for affording her the time to serve.

In her inaugural message, Rotarian Nowiah Dennis, said as Rotary was birthed from friendship, nurtured and is currently being sustained through service, it is therefore imperative that the 2019-2020 team be oriented and tailored to the concept of “connecting through service.”

This Rotary year, according Nowiah, the club will implement its theme through four of the six thematic areas of Rotary International, including peace and conflict resolution; disease control and prevention; education; and maternal and child health.

She said her leadership will also conduct workshops and school talks on issues affecting young people such as the advantages of contraception; prevention of sexually transmitted diseases; as well as morals, etiquette and ethics.

The club will also raise funds, both locally and internationally, to support and donate items to effective and sustainable school feeding programs, educational items and maternal and newborn items, Rotarian Nowiah said.

Rotary is the world’s oldest and largest service organization, comprising more than 1.2 million men and women in more than 35,000 clubs in more than 200 countries.

Rotarians form a global network of business and professional leaders, who volunteer their time and talents to serve their communities and the world. Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self,” exemplifies its humanitarian spirit.