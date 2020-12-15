Rotary Club of Monrovia Re-Commission Redemption Hospital Oxygen Plant

With support from the World Lebanese Culture Union, the Rotary Club of Monrovia has recently repaired and re-commissioned a medical oxygen facility at the Redemption Hospital in the borough of New Kru Town, Bushrod Island.

The oxygen plant, which was down for three-years, was repaired at a cost of more than US$9,000. The facility comprises machinery that generates medical grade oxygen on-site in surplus quantity for respiration to patients. Oxygen is an important tool in the fight against the ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic. The re-commissioning of the facility was also supported by Partners In Health, LIB HEALTHLINE, ZetaPlii Beta Sorority Incorporated and the Rotary International, respectively.

It was attended by several Rotarians from the Monrovia club including Mai Urey, Cllr. Henry Reed Cooper and RCM’s immediate past president, Mr. Wilson Idahor, respectively. Rtn. Clara Doe-Mvogo, Past President of Rotary Club of Sinkor also attended.

Francis Karpeh, President of the Rotary Club of Monrovia, expressed gratitude to the World Lebanese Culture Union and other partners for helping financially to get the Redemption Hospital to where it is today.

He told the club members that the institution might not have the financial resources to carry out activities but, “we the members can work together and solicit (raise) money from outside that will help the club contribute to the development in various communities in Liberia.” Mr Karpeh reminded his colleagues of the Rotary Club motto, ‘Service Above Self’, “… so our intention is not to promote ourselves but to try to help our communities and societies.”

He continued: “Today, you can see we worked with the ELWA Hospital by establishing a brand new oxygen plant there and it is not that we have the money; we ourselves, we worked with other Rotary Clubs and Rotary International and many partners in other countries.”

Also speaking, Williamatta Williams-Gibson, Medical Director at Redemption Hospital, heaped praises on members of the club for restoring hope to the hospital through its oxygen plant.

Dr. Williams-Gibson told Rotarians that the hospital spent a lot of money in making sure that they have oxygen to safe life of their patients.

“We want to appreciate the club and organization for their job ‘well done’ and for making sure that patients have oxygen-care when needed,” she said.

She acknowledged GIZ for providing Redemption Hospital with a service kit to be used for the maintenance of the facility.

Liberia’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis Kateh, who also spoke at the re-dedication ceremony, extended his appreciation to members of the Rotary Club of Monrovia, the World Lebanese Culture Union and other donors for their continual contributions toward the health sector.

Medical oxygen equipment at the Redemption Hospital

Dr. Kateh said the oxygen plant would end up saving many lives in the future.

He said the Rotary Club’s involvement into getting the oxygen plant back at Redemption gives him much relief because whenever they (Rotary) get involved in a project, that project always comes to fruition.

He said as a government, it has been a challenge for them to find the operational funds to give to the various facilities to maintain their equipment and other supply entities to make sure that the services provided meet the quality of Liberians.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Monrovia on August 31, 2019, also dedicated a brand new medical oxygen facility valued at nearly US$200,000 at the ELWA Hospital.

The ELWA project materialized through a partnership between the Rotary Club of Monrovia and the Rotary Club of Marlow, U.K., a relationship established in 2014 during the height of the local Rotary response to the Ebola epidemic. The two clubs joined efforts to raise funds for the initiative and collaborated with ELWA Hospital as they sought to upgrade their medical infrastructure.

The significance of medical-grade oxygen now available at ELWA and Redemption Hospitals, during the current upsurge in COVID-19 cases, cannot be overemphasized.