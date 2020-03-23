Road Safety Network Calls for Enforcement of Preventive Measures on Commercial Vehicles

George S. Tengbeh, Executive Coordinator of Traffic and Road Safety Network of Liberia (TARSNOL) has called on the Liberia National Police (LNP) to enforce the preventive Measures from the Ministry of Transport to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus across the country.

Tengbeh said it is important that commercial vehicle operators take heel to the MOT regulation for the safety of both the passengers and the community.

Tengbeh told journalists at TARSNOL headquarters in Monrovia that with the level of emergency the government will attach to the COVID-19 virus, it will help citizens prevent the spread, adding that if things are not handled properly, the disaster will be overwhelming for the country.

He said as a road safety network group that is involved with traffic awareness; his organization is already to engage taxi drivers to have a deeper understanding of the effect of the COVID-19 on the health system and encourage them to make use of the preventive measures of MOT and the health authorities.

According to Tengbeh, they have deployed agents at various checkpoints to ensure that the government’s mandate is adhered to by commercial drivers.

He, however, commended the government for listening to their request to reduce the number of passengers on commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and tricycles.

Meanwhile, Tengbeh said TARSNOL is also educating the public on the importance of the crosswalk and provide safety awareness for community dwellers, and provide awareness for the young people on how to cross the road to avoid an accident.

“We intend to do this awareness through community forum, town hall meetings, and a street talk through our agents,” he said.

Tengbah said the organization came to existence in February and we started the engagement on March 1, 2020, in Du-port road, Rehab and the parker Pint area to ensure that the traffic rules be observed by the police.

He said they are partnering with the Liberia National Police, Red Cross, Millennium Challenge Corporation, Ministry of Justice, Public Works, GIZ, MOT, and the National Transit Authority bring to success their awareness effort in an area that no information is given about but abandoned without concern by stakeholders.