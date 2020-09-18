Rights Group Extols President Weah

By Joaquin M. Sendolo

The Foundation for Human Rights Defense (FOHRD)-Liberia has extended words of commendation to President George Manneh Weah and the Government for the bold steps taken so far toward the fight against the increase in the wave of rape in Liberia.

FOHRD believes that the recent giant step taken by the Liberian Government in an effort to curb this menace and other associated vices, by declaring rape a “national emergency”, is in the right direction.

However, the rights group says while the action to make rape a “National Emergency” is commendable, the statement and declaration should come with tangible actions that will bring to realization what is being pronounced.

“While we call for further concerted actions from everyone, including parents, guardians, neighbors, the community, as well as from traditional and religious leaders, we also believe that the establishment of an Independent National Anti-Rape Commission is the best option towards this fight,” the group noted in a press statement.

This commission, the release said, must include in its terms of reference, among other tasks, the organization of logistical, financial and human resources for the purpose of assisting victims of rape in the legal process to ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.

Also, FOHRD-Liberia, like others including the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) and the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), has added its voice to commend the Government and people of the United States of America for the decision to place a United States entry ban on the former Director of Passports and Visas of the Republic of Liberia, his wife and children, for his involvement in “significant corruption.”

FOHRD is also calling for more actions of similar proportion, not only by the American Government, but also by other friendly governments to be instituted against corrupt public officials who exhibit wanton disregard for public trust and integrity.

According to FOHRD, the action of the American Government is very significant in the fight against corruption and the collaborative efforts of international partners to reduce poverty and protect human rights.

FORHD is a human rights advocacy group that works to promote equal rights and justice in Liberia. FORHD documents and publishes on cases of religious, political and other discriminations and demands freedom and justice for all.