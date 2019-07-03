Rights Group Demands Justice in Porluma, Kollie Deaths

The human Rights Monitor of the United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 called on the government to come up with a full report in the mysterious deaths of two children, Thomas Kollie, 10, and Elijah Porluma, 9, in the Kingsville Township, Montserrado County.

Kollie and Porluma were on Monday, June 24, discovered dead in the community, a situation which was greeted with protest by residents in demand of justice by bringing the perpetrator(s) to book.

While the protesters were demanding justice, officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) who were called in to calm the situation fired live ammunition at the protesters, resulting in the death of one of the protesters, along with several others wounded.

Jefferson B. Knight, rights program director for the United Methodist Church Liberia, told reporters shortly after a protest rally at the church compound in Sinkor, that it was now time for the Ministry of Justice to ensure that those linked to the brutal killings of Porluma and Kollie are arrested and brought to justice.

The rights group also called for speedy investigation into the mysterious death of student Odell Sherman, and the findings made public, and that the More Than Me Academy is prosecuted for raping and subsequently infecting of several children with HIV by the school administrator.

They added that the raping of a 12-year old girl (real name Withheld), in Gorlu, Life County; and the increasing wave of ritualistic killings in the country must be addressed, “because we are tired and weary of the raping, killing, brutalizing of children and women and of the poor and corrupt justice system. Our women and children deserve better,” the group lamented.

“We condemn these barbaric acts against God’s children, and call on the government led by President George Weah to act judiciously in keeping with the Liberian Constitution to protect the lives of the Liberian people, and provide basic social and economic needs of the people,” the group added.