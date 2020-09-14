Return to Play Protocols: Sports and Health Authorities to Reach Final Decision Today

By Anthony Kokoi

Sports and Health authorities will today, September 14, reach a final decision on the resumption of sporting activities across the country after over five months of suspension.

The Ministry of Youth & Sports over the weekend extended an invitation to all Sports Federations & Associations Presidents & General Secretaries to discuss the protocols & procedures for the resumption of activities in the country.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic threw sporting activities around the world into disarray, which led to the suspension of sporting activities.

Major sporting activities, including the Liberia Football Association League preparation for the upcoming league season and the climaxing of last year’s Petro Trade Cup were placed on hold due to the ban on sporting activities.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports earlier wrote the Ministry of Health, seeking permission to lift the ban on sporting activities after a revised health guideline was issued by the health authorities but the Health Ministry, in response to Youth and Sports Ministry, warned that there was an increase in community transmission, especially among children, thereby recommending the postponement of resumption date.