Representative-elect Flomo to Be Installed as House Resumes on Tuesday

In consonance with the Rules and Procedures of the Honorable House of Representatives, the newly certified winner of the Montserrado County District #13 by-election, Representative-elect Edward Papay Flomo, is expected to be sworn in as an ‘Honorable Member’ of the 54th Legislature on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. He is 37 years old.

His installation will complete the membership of the House of Representatives to 73.

Representative-elect Flomo succeeded Saah Hardy Joseph, who was elected as Senator for Montserrado County. In the Senate, Saah Joseph succeeded George Manneh Weah, who was elected as the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia.

Flomo’s induction follows a communication to the House Chief Clerk Mildred Sayon, from the National Election Commission (NEC) under the signature of Chairman, Cllr. James Korkoya, on the election and certification of Representative-elect Edward Papay Flomo.

Flomo was a stanch member of the CDC, but ran as an independent candidate after the CDC unanimously endorsed John Weah to run on the Coalition’s ticket.

Flomo was certified on Monday, December 3, 2018 at the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall after he was successfully announced as the winner on Friday, November 23 following the Tuesday, November 20 by-election.

Rule 11.1 of the House’s Rules and Procedures says: “Each member of the House of Representatives before taking his/her seat, shall take an oath or affirmation to uphold and defend the Constitution and the Laws of the Republic of Liberia as well as to faithfully discharge the duties and functions of the office as a member of the House of Representatives.”

“The oath shall be taken from the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia and shall read thus: “I, (state name), do solemnly swear that I will support, uphold, protect and defend the Constitution and Laws of the Republic of Liberia and bear true faith and allegiance to the Republic and will faithfully, conscientiously and impartially discharge the duties and functions of the office of the Honorable House of Representatives, to the best of my ability. SO HELPME GOD.”

Accordingly, after the oath has been duly administered, the Speaker will order the Chief Clerk to call the roll for the official start of duty.

Representative-elect Flomo, is a graduate of the Lincoln College of Professional Studies, where he obtained an Associate Degree in Business Management. He is a business man and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Family Choice Business and one of the few Liberian importers in building materials, rice and other basic commodities.