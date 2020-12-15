Rep. Thomas Fallah Concedes

— As President Weah Congratulates Sen. Karnga-Lawrence

The Senatorial candidate of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change in Montserrado County has conceded defeat to his main rival, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

The ruling party candidate, Rep. Thomas Fallah conceded defeat yesterday after Sen. Dillion widened his victory margin with more votes across Montserrado County. Fallah, the Representative for Montserrado County District #5, was aiming at unseating Sen. Dillion, who has become a staunch critic of the President George Weah administration and a rising political star for the opposition community.

In his concession speech, Rep. Fallah told his supporters that they owe his political rival an open mind and that he should be given the chance to lead since the election is now over.

“I just spoke with Senator Darius Dillion and congratulated him for his victory in the just-ended Senatorial election in Montserrado County. We respect the views and the wishes of our people as we continue to work to improve their lives. We will continue our engagements with the communities and deliver on our campaign promises,” Rep. Fallah said eight days after the result of the election was called by the media.

“I wished him well and reminded him that elections are over and now it’s time to work for our people because we have one country to fight for and one peace to protect. Liberia is a thriving democracy in Africa and we must all continue to work to ensure a sane and peaceful environment.”

However, Rep. Fallah, in his concession speech admitted that the surprising results of the election was not what his party anticipated, but the Liberian people have spoken and that their will should be respected.

“My heart goes out to all our partisans who worked and campaigned tirelessly throughout Montserrado County,” Rep. Fallah added. “You are the backbone of the CDC and without you we are nothing. I know you are heartbroken by this result, but I encourage you to use this moment to self-reflect.”

He managed to inject an optimistic tone in his speech by rallying his supporters to keep believing in the party and not to use their anger not to tear down the party, but to strengthen the party as they “move to 2023 and must never forsake our party.”

Towards the end of his speech, Rep. Fallah could not help throwing a jibe at the opposition community who, long before the election, complained that the election could be rigged. He urged them to be matured enough [as he] to accept election result if they lose in the near future. According to Rep. Fallah, he accepted the election result or conceded without any resistance, since that the will of the Liberian people to re-elect his nearest political rival prevailed.

“Let’s not forget that Liberia is bigger than our individual interests. This is why we have come with no resistance, to say yes, we were defeated. We hope this serves as a mark of respect for our democracy and indicates nothing of weakness on our part.

“This should serve as a precedent that our colleagues will do same in case they lose tomorrow, more so that the National Elections Commission has not completed processing the results neither announce the winner yet. We have come to do so because we respect our democracy and we are ready at all times to protect it against acts of discord and contention,” Fallah added.

In response to the lawmaker, Sen. Dillion confirmed that Rep. Fallah reached out to him via telephone, conceding defeat and that, during the call, they joked and laughed as usual.

“During the call, we joked and laughed as usual. We wish to publicly thank Rep. Fallah for the call and acknowledge his hard effort during the campaign activities. He fought well!! Now that the elections are over, it is time to govern well together in the best interests of our people and country,” Sen. Dillion said in a post on his Facebook Page.

Rep. Fallah’s concession comes as the electoral body is yet to officially announced the winner of the Montserrado County senate race, despite completing counts from about 95 percent of the polling centers.

Meanwhile, President George Weah, in a rare move has congratulated incumbent Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of Grand Bassa County, for retaining her seat after defeating former Foreign Minister, Gbehzohngar Milton Findley of the ruling CDC.

According to Sen. Karnga-Lawrence, who is the political leader of the opposition Liberty Party, the President and her opponents have demonstrated that the voices and decisions of the people matter by respect the will of the people who voted to deny his party the Grand Bassa County senatorial seat.

“I received a called from Gbehzohngar Findley, Rep. Vincent Willie and a congratulations message from President George M. Weah. I informed the President in my response that our doors are open for collaboration in the interest of our Country, and it has been welcomed by him, we look forward to that,” said Sen. Karnga-Lawrence. “We have moved from minority to majority in the Liberian Senate and looking forward to elevating our oversight responsibilities and making the right decisions, as always. Yes the Senate can ensure that Liberia is governed properly and we have the reputation and the numbers to make that happen.”

At the senate, Karnga-Lawrence will be serving a second term of 9 years, probably as the lone female Senator, in case no other female wins any of the remaining counties where counting and tallying processes are yet to be completed. She first came to the Senate in a by-election following the death of then Grand Bassa County Senator John Whitfield in a by-election in 2013 following Whitfield’s demise.

Earlier, in concession remark, the chairman of the ruling governing party in Liberia, Mulbah Morlu, noted that despite the ruling party’s loss, they will continue to work harder to enhance Liberia’s democracy for the common good of all.

“On behalf of the leadership of CDC, let me join Honorable Fallah in congratulating Senator Dillon on his victory. This signifies our commitment to maintaining the tenets of a free, fair and transparent electoral system,” Morlu said. “CDCians, you fought a hard fight. The truth is that mid-term elections worldwide are tough for ruling parties because so much comes on the shoulders and expectations, great indeed, mount on the heads of those who lead.”

Echoing Rep. Fallah, Morlu added the party’s loss in Montserrado and other popular counties does not challenge the party’s possibility of winning the 2023 Presidential election, but losses that are meant to call on the national government, “under the CDC stewardship to address the many challenges that are confronting our people.”

“We accept the challenges and in days, weeks, months and the remaining years of this term, we will do our best to meet up with our people’s economic and other challenges,” Morlu said. He averred that his government has heard the many concerns of the people they govern and that something will be done to have an all-inclusive governance framework that will reflect all of the segments of the country’s population.