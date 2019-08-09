Rep. Tarponweh Rehabilitates More Roads

The people of Civil Compound community, situated in the Mambahn Kaba Territory, Margibi Electoral District #1, are beneficiaries of a newly graded laterite two-lane road, rehabilitated from a footpath over a distance of 1.6 kilometers. Since its establishment in 1954, the Territory has been accessible only by foot or by motorbike.

It is the foot path, now turned car road, that was celebrated recently when their lawmaker, Rep. Tilberosa Summoh Tarponweh led an array of his supporters to dedicate the 1.6 kilometers road.

It can be recalled that there was another joyous day in July for the residents of Civil Compound and its environs when their lawmaker officially declared open that newly rehabilitated feeder road linking Kefai Town, Civil Compound and Wheaflin Town in the Mambahn area of the district.

Before its rehabilitation, the road was deplorable and impassible.

Mambahn Administrative District Commissioner, Adolphus B. Targae, lauded Rep. Tarponweh and prayed for more developments.

“We are grateful to God, who empowered you to open our road to enhance free movement in many parts of our nearby villages and towns. Let God continue to guide you to do more,” commissioner Targae said.

In his response, Rep. Tarponweh expressed disappointment over some public officials, who are “selfish, corrupt and despising to the people they represent at the Legislature and other offices of government.”

“We are still seeing selfishness, greed and corruption among public officials. Liberia needs selfless leaders, not selfish ones, therefore, I have decided to initiate this, not for myself but for the common people,” he said.

Rep. Tarponweh also admonished his constituents and residents, mainly citizens all over the country, and elsewhere to refrain from tribal politics, and elect good leaders that will seek their welfare.

He also admonished the residents to help by effectuating the continuous maintenance of the road.

According to Rep. Tarponweh, Firestone Rubber Company was instrumental in the rehabilitation of the road by providing machines to grade and condition the road to a usable standard. He therefore applauded the company for their partnership.

Electoral District #1 of Margibi County is an electoral district that has borders with four of Montserrado County electoral districts, including Districts #s 1, 2, 4 and 6.

A vast portion of Margibi County Electoral District #1 is rural due to bad road condition.

It can be also be noted that Tarponweh also dedicated the newly rehabilitated road in the New Life Community on July 6, 2019.

He is also the chief campaigner for the expansion and the electrification of the Robert International Airport (RIA) road, which is a 28 miles that runs through districts #1 and 2, as well as District #6 in Montserrado County.