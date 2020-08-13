Rep. Sloh’s Funeral Rites Postponed

The funeral rites of late Sinoe County District #2 Representative, Jay Nagbe Sloh, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday with a two-day signing of the Book of Condolence, has been postponed.

The Daily Observer has gathered from the Press Director of the House of Representatives that the postponement is as a result of the absence of Mrs. Ruth D. Sloh, the legal widow of Rep. Sloh, who has yet to arrive in the country.

The Daily Observer has also gathered that up to press time, Mrs. Sloh is still in the USA waiting to see which flight will be flying to Liberia that she can book.

The House’s Press Director, Isaac G. Redd, Sr, wrote on his Facebook page: “Signing of the Book of Condolence of the late Rep. Jaybloh Nagbe Sloh slated for today has been postponed. A new date will be announced later.”

Representative Sloh died at the John F. Kennedy memorial hospital on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, the deferred funeral itinerary were to begin with a two-day signing of the book of condolence from Wednesday to Thursday, August 12 -13, 2020.

Inside sources are now suggesting that the itinerary, which will remain in the same order, has been postponed to the following week, beginning Wednesday, August August 19 at 10 a.m., when President George M. Weah will sign the book of condolence, followed by Vice President Jewel Howard -Taylor and members of the Senate; and the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives. Next will be the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, as well as the former President, former Vice President and the First lady, and members of the diplomatic corps among others. This will be followed by the clergy on Thursday, August 20.

On Friday, August 21, the mortal remains of the late Rep. Sloh will be taken from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home at 1 p.m. to ‘lie in state’ in the rotunda of the Capitol Building at 3 p.m. followed by a night of wake keeping at the First Assembly Church of God from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, beginning at 10 a.m, and interment will follow at a cemetery in Brewerville.

It may be recalled there was a squabble over ownership of Rep. Sloh’s remains as two women came forward to take possession of the body; something that led to the issuance of an injunction before Judge Kennedy Peabody of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court

The writ, filed by Ruth D. Sloh, restrained Kou Kidan Boyoe and accomplices from proceeding with funeral activities over the remains of the fallen lawmaker until the court declares who the legitimate widow is.

Madam Boyoe, the mother of two of Rep. Sloh’s children, reluctantly abandoned the challenge, conceding to Mrs. Sloh, the legal widow of Rep. Sloh and mother of his four elder children.