Ranking Lawmaker and CDC Stalwart, Rep. Munah Pelham-Youngblood, Dies

Munah Pelham-Youngblood, the fashion model who shifted gears to enter the highest echelons of state power, has died.
The District #9 lawmaker and staunch member of the Coalition for Democratic Change, died in Accra, Ghana few hours ago. Before her death, she traveled across the world on extended leaves of absence from legislative duty in search of treatment for a protracted illness.
One of those extended trips kept her away from work for nine months in 2019, during which she travelled between Ghana, Ivory Coast to India, seeking medical treatment.
During her stint in the House of Representative, she was a strong pillar of the ruling party CDC, serving as Secretary to the Aggrieved Lawmakers, who ousted former Speaker J. Alex Tyler in 2016 in favor of former Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay. She is one of 31 incumbents who were re-elected in 2017.
As Chairman of the Executive, Rep. Youngblood was nevertheless active in discussions on national issues in the House, whether from her sick bed or not.
Elected in 2011 at the age of 28, Rep. Youngblood was robust in her Committee works and was outstanding in attendance according to IREDD’s grade card as well as exceptional in developing her district, a move which can be all attributed to her re-election.
Mulbah Morlu, chair of the ruling party CDC said: “We’re devastated by the news of Hon. Pelham’s untimely death; the CDC has lost a Revolutionary Lioness, an accomplished ideological trooper whose passing leaves a vacuum never to be truly occupied. The lost is irreplaceable, the damage repairable.”
Adding, political activist and one-time senatorial aspirant of Montserrado County, Kimmie Weeks, said: “This is truly a sad day for Liberia. We have lost one of our youngest and most dynamic female politicians. You were a truly kind and amazing person.”
In 2011, she became the youngest member of the 53rd Legislature at the age of 28, defeating 20 candidates and went on to serve as a member of the House of Representatives in various capacities including Chair on Executive, Chair on World Bank/IMF Parliamentary Network Liberia Chapter, Good Governance, Member on Youth & Sports, and Member on Public Accounts & Expenditure.
And two years later, in 2013, Noble Laureate Leymah Gbowee, in Monrovia, honored Youngblood as Ambassador for Humanity for being Humble and Willing to Serve, Love, Share, and Respect the People of Liberia. She’s also a recipient of the 2017 Political Pioneer Awards of the International Sheroes Forum worldwide held in Nigeria.
Born on September 22, 1983, the late Youngblood graduated from the St. Michael’s Catholic High School. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and a master’s degree in International Relations, both from the University of Liberia. In 2013 she got married to Dr. Raymond Youngblood, a union that was blessed with a daughter named Sarafina.
Rest on Muna! Thanks for serving our country.
Why so soon Hon.? What a lost ! my deepest sympathy.
Elected as the youngest female member ever to an African Legislature at the age 27, Hon. Muna Pelham-Youngbloodś grass-root acceptance is unequaled and unmatched in Liberian History, African History, and World History!!!
NO wonder she transitioned to glory at the age of 36; just as Princess Diana, Bob Marley, Henry V of England, Marilyn Monroe and Frantz Fanon – the astute erudite intellectual, political philosopher, political radical, and Pan-Africanist, all of whom who also transitioned to the heavens at age 36!!!
And what has thrown us into an unforgettable grief-stricken sorrow, is that though we do not know Hon. Muna Pelham-Youngbloodś, and have never ever met her or physically seen her, we have, minutes ago, learned or realized that we personally know her mother ( Elizabeth Sarkpa Broh- Pelham), and her late father (Col. Walter Maxwell Pelham)!!!
Her Mother ELizabeth Sarkpa Broh-Pelham was our junior in academia at the foot-hills of the Wologisi Mountains in North- Western Liberia, while her late father, the natural born lecturer, professional soccer coach, school administrator and proprietor in academe, Col. Walter Pelham and us were the owners of Monrovia, which was for us, our building in them days of old!
Hence, in my wonderment, we ask the gods (Daniel 2:11) as to why would Heaven nearly four decades ago, decide to LOSE AN ANGEL, so that Liberia may GAIN AN ANGEL on September 22, 1983; but only to have the same very Heaven, this time around, have Liberia lose AN ANGEL, so that Heaven regains ITS ANGEL!??!!
POSTED AT 9:16 PM EST on Wednesday, July 8, 2020
May her soul rest in peace.
She was absent from the Legislature for several months while residing in the USA. It seemed odd at the time and I had a feeling that something was wrong.
——————
Regarding the status conferred on her as the “youngest female ever” elected to an African parliament, I think her age of 27 is a bit higher than that of Angela Machepa’s of Malawi, who was elected at age 21.
In the case of Liberia, the youngest member of the Legislature was Ijoma Flemister.
NOT A MALE! The YOUNGEST FEMALE ELECTED AT 27 IN THE LIBERIAN LEGISLATURE. FEMALE, FEMALE, FEMALE! IJOMA FLEMISTER IS OR WAS A MALE NOT A FEMALE!
MALAWIŚ WITHOUT A SENATE, AND WITH AN ASSEMBLY OF SINGLE SEAT CONSTITUENCIES CANNOT BE EQUATED WITH MULTI-SEATS ELECTORAL SYSTEMS.
ONLY A LIAR OR INSANE INDIVIDUAL WILL MENTION IJEOMA FLEIMISTERŚ CASE HERE; WHEN UNDER THAT TYRANNY, ONLY PROPERTY OWNERS VOTED!
IJOMA FLEMISTERŚ CASE UNDER A SEMI-APARTHEID UNDEMOCRATIC ONE PARTY TYRANNY OF SETTLERS SLAVE DESCENDANTS CANNOT BE CONSIDERED IN A MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY.
LEGISLATORS UNDER THE WICKED SINGLE PARTY RULE OF THE ERA OF THE DESCENDANTS OF SLAVE SETTLERS WERE NOT ELECTED. THEY WERE INDEED APPOINTED OR SELECTED!
AGAIN, ONLY A LIAR OR AN INSANE INDIVIDUAL WILL MENTION IJEOMA FLEIMISTERŚ CASE HERE WHEN UNDER THAT TYRANNY, ONLY PROPERTY OWNERS VOTED!