Rep. Moye Rehabilitates Major Streets in Gbarnga

Bong County Electoral District #2 Representative Prince Kermue Moye has begun rehabilitating some of major streets in Gbarnga, the political capital. Moye is also the Deputy House Speaker at the 54th Legislature.

Rep. Moye told the Daily Observer over the weekend in Gbarnga that the initiative was to attract development to the city in order to expand and rehabilitate major streets and roads for easy movement of goods and commuters.

“These are some of the achievements we have had over the years, including the Kokoyah Road leading from Ganta parking to Gate One, and the Gbarbea Street that were impassable, but the roads became passable by the efforts of our office,” Moye said.

“Traveling across the city, especially during the rainy season becomes treacherous as motorists risk their vehicles and motorbikes to navigate these roads. It comes with immense costs resulting from needed repair and maintenance of their vehicles and motorbikes, but thanks to the United States Agency International Development (USAID) through the US Government for placing alpha/chips on some of our major streets in the city,” he said.

Mr. Moye did not state the cost of the streets repair work, but said some of his good friends offered their equipment to recondition those streets that are virtually closed, while he provided fuel and maintenance of the equipment from his pocket.

Meanwhile, community residents have lauded Rep. Moye for rehabilitating some of the streets that they said have been in “very bad state, which have compelled motorists and motorcyclists to be use detours” to avoid the deplorable spots in the road.

“These roads have been like fish pond and swimming pools over the past few years, but we are happy that Rep. Moye came and repaired these roads,” Emmanuel Sackie, a motorcyclist said.

“I just want to take off my hat to Mr. Moye for reconstructing our roads, because in medical emergencies, vehicles and motorbikes can easily access these streets. But in times past, for vehicles and motorbikes to reach these areas was a matter of luck,” Abraham Flomo, a prominent resident said.

Residents of the area have expressed frustration that, although the county leadership procured road building equipment to routinely rehabilitate these roads, the equipment have since remained inactive or broken down, without any any help or insight to repair them.

In 2012, the county leadership budgeted US$662,300 from the County Social Development Funds to procure a front end loader, a motor grader, and a dump truck to rehabilitate existing roads and open new ones.

The vendor, whose name is not disclosed was paid up-front with US$634,300 leaving a balance of US$28,000 to complete payment for the dump truck if the first set of equipment arrived. It is established that the county is yet to pay the vendor his balance to take delivery of the truck.

“We are just asking them to help us recondition some of these roads. If they don’t do that now, most of the roads will be cut off before the end of this rainy season,” the residents appealed.