Rep. Matthew Joe Fulfills Promise of L$3M to Market Women in Buchanan

Matthew Joe, Representative of Electoral District #3, Grand Bassa County, who was elected in 2017 with 13,318 votes, thereby defeating Gabriel B. Smith, has fulfilled one of his promises made during campaign to provide L$3 million to market women in the county. During the campaign in 2017, candidate Matthew Joe at the time made four major promises to the people of his district. He promised to procure a brand-new bus, to ensure that the Fairground Road in Buchanan city is paved, to constitute the first ever District Development Council, and to provide L$3 million non-interest loan for the market women through the Liberian Marketing Association of Grand Bassa county.
Speaking during the official presentation of the L$3 million loan to the LMA, Representative Joe said the amount was the fulfillment of his last campaign promise made to his people. The lawmaker further recounted the new bus he procured in March 2018 for the student community at the cost of US$ 85,000 and his lobby with the President for pavement of the Fairground Road, coupled with the establishment of the District Development Council.
Delivering the L$3 million check in Buchanan, Representative Joe said 5% of the total amount will be used as administrative cost by the LMA and there will be no interest rate to be imposed by the LMA authority to the marketers, and five persons from his office will serve as a monitoring team to ensure that the money is equally distributed. He however cautioned the market women to use the money properly.
Receiving the check on behalf of the Association, the vice president, Mrs. Victoria Sherman, thanked Rep. Joe for living up to his promise to them. She said many politicians have made promises they fail to fulfill, but he (Matthew Joe) has fulfilled all his campaign promises. Speaking further, Madam Sherman assured the audience that the money will be equitably distributed among the market women under the banner of the LMA.
Foreign Minister and former Senator Gbehzohngar Milton Findley served as a launcher. Former Montserrado Representative and National Port Authority Director Bill Twehway, who was represented by the Superintendent of Bassa, also pledged L$1 million to the market women of Grand Bassa. The program was graced by the local county authority, the Bassa Legislative Caucus, eminent sons and daughters of Grand Bassa County, among others.