Rep. Matthew Joe Fulfills Promise of L$3M to Market Women in Buchanan

Matthew Joe, Representative of Electoral District #3, Grand Bassa County, who was elected in 2017 with 13,318 votes, thereby defeating Gabriel B. Smith, has fulfilled one of his promises made during campaign to provide L$3 million to market women in the county. During the campaign in 2017, candidate Matthew Joe at the time made four major promises to the people of his district. He promised to procure a brand-new bus, to ensure that the Fairground Road in Buchanan city is paved, to constitute the first ever District Development Council, and to provide L$3 million non-interest loan for the market women through the Liberian Marketing Association of Grand Bassa county.

Speaking during the official presentation of the L$3 million loan to the LMA, Representative Joe said the amount was the fulfillment of his last campaign promise made to his people. The lawmaker further recounted the new bus he procured in March 2018 for the student community at the cost of US$ 85,000 and his lobby with the President for pavement of the Fairground Road, coupled with the establishment of the District Development Council.