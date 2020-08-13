Rep. Lawrence Morris Leads Support for the Construction of Rehabilitation Center

Montserrado County District #1 Representative, Lawrence Morris, has begun leading efforts for the construction of a rehabilitation center for victims of drugs and substance abuse in the district.

Representative Morris made the disclosure when he spoke to a team of reporters on August 11, 2020, in Monrovia.

Hon. Morris said nowadays the issue relating to drug abuse in the country is something that needs the utmost attention because if nothing is done to address the situation, he perceives a greater risk that lies ahead.

He said he is working in collaboration with Dream Builders International, who he said came up with a vision and has been meeting his office to stress these issues, coupled with other initiatives in which other leaders such as Montserrado County Senators Darius Dillon and Saah Joseph are in the lead in different forms in the county.

He noted that what is more important is the need to consolidate ideas and to come together to see how they can forge ahead to make the dream a reality. He said he believes that at the end, these are the very youths that will tomorrow be expected to take up the responsibility that they hold today.

He said as everyone knows, the country, when you turn both left and right, you will see a lot of young people being led astray because of lack of opportunity, which leaves them to turn to drugs and other harmful substances. “This is something that has claimed our attention as national leaders.”

“I have been working with colleagues at the national legislature on the passage of the drug law. We are also working on all of this because finding the resource to construct the rehabilitation centre is not just enough,” he added.

According to him, he will ensure that there is some law in place that will help to reduce the use of drugs, which continues to permeate society.

“We have been partnering with people from abroad — Australia and other partners that we are engaging with fully — and they are willing to see how we can put our pieces together.

I think we are all on the same path when it comes to the passage of this drug law because this is something that not only affects one person but everyone indirectly,” h said.

However, Representative Morris said he is optimistic that, upon the legislature’s return from the break, the drug law will be one of their major priorities.

When asked about what could be done so that the project cannot just be a white elephant, Rep. Morris answered, saying: “When I get into something. I want to ensure that it becomes a reality, and this is why we want to ensure that we do all of the work behind the scenes.”

According to him, this project will be looked at holistically, because this is not just about the health component of the centre but there must also be some vocational training that these young people, after going through the process, will come out as useful citizens who will bring about transformation in the society.

“We have been able to engage with ECOWAS Ambassador; we are also going to engage Senators Saah Joseph and Dillon because this is something that we all need to champion because, at the end, the glory goes to everyone and Liberia at large.”

He further said the issue of sustainability of the project is critical, and they are looking into as many possibilities as can be found to determine whether, after the completion of the project, it will be turned over to the government or the community.

Rep. Morris, however, did not mention what will be the total cost of the project or when it will start.