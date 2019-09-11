Rep. Koung: “Time for Another Person to Take Over”

— With eyes on the Senate, Rep. Koung prepares to relinquish District #1 seat

Nimba County District #1 Representative Jeremiah Kpan Koung says that he will not run for re-election in the District come the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the dedicatory program marking the dedication of the six-classroom annex to the John Wesley Pearson Extension School in Ganta on Monday, September 9, 2019, he told the citizens to find somebody that will replace him in the coming 2023 election.

He said the two terms given him were enough and it was time that another person takeover to foster the development initiatives in the district.

“I have been given the chance twice, and it is time that other person takeover to continue. Sometimes the next person will do better than what I have done,” he said.

“If you are in school and passed in a class two times, it is better to leave that particular class. You wouldn’t continue repeating the same over and over,” he added, saying that if he will do something, it should be higher.

The dedicated six-classroom annex was constructed by Rep. Koung to increase the seating capacity in the school and also allow the school to operate at secondary level.

He said students living around the LPMC Community and its’ environs find it difficult to reach the only public secondary school (J. W. Pearson), so he decided to build the annex to increase secondary education in the community.

“Gradually, we will continue to build new structures in the future,” he said.

During the first term of Rep. Koung, he constructed two new annexes to the main J. W. Pearson as a means of increasing the capacity for effective learning.

Prior to the construction of these annexes, classes used to be congested, with over 100 persons in each class.

He has constructed several other public schools in some communities around Ganta, since he was elected as representative in 2011.

The dedicatory ceremony, which was highly attended by a cross section of citizens, including Rep. Johnson Gwaikolo, chiefs, elders, members of both Muslim and Christian community and others, was full praises from citizens, regarding his developmental initiative in district.

Representative Gwaikolo praised Rep. Koung for the jobs well done and urged the school authority to take care of the facility and use it for its intended purpose.

Rep. Koung is among many Nimbaians, who have expressed their desires to contest in the coming mid-term senatorial election in 2020.

Current opinion polls from the local radio stations across Nimba put Jeremiah Koung in the lead when it comes to the pending mid-term election, followed by incumbent Senator Thomas S. Grupee.

Supt. Dorr Cooper has yet to state clearly whether he will be in the race, something critics believed is a delay tactic to hold on to power and use the county development money to fund his senatorial ambition.

Supt. Cooper’s senatorial ambitions have put the county development initiative on a standstill, with many lawmakers refusing to trust him with the US$1.1 million intended for development in Nimba.