Rep. Koung Breaks Ground for Surgical Theatre in Karnplay

Urges opponents to join him
In his bid to become the next senator of Nimba through the December 8, 2020 special senatorial election, Rep. Jeremiah K. Koung has broken ground for the construction of a modern surgical theater of the Karnplay Health Center in Nimba County.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Karnplay at the tour of Nimba District # 3, which include Gbehlay and Yarmin Administrative Districts, respectively, he called on his opponents, especially those contending for the senatorial post in the county, to join him bring relief to the citizens.
He told his critics to take politics out of development and work together to end mother to child deaths across the district and across the county at large.
“Lets’ take politics out of this project and work together for the sake our people,” he said.
Rep. Koung pointed stated that the reason there is no medical doctor in Karnplay is that there is no surgical theater, promising to complete the project before the special senatorial election in December 2020. However, he did not disclose the cost of the construction.
The Karnplay Health Center is the major health facility in the Gbehlay Geh District, which is one of the populated districts in Nimba.
The lack of a surgical theater has so far left all the major medical cases in the district to be transferred to Sanniquellie or Ganta, which sometimes poses serious challenges to patients who have to endure bad roads as well as the lack of money and time to reach the referral hospital in critical cases.
The citizens believed that if there be a surgical theater in the district it will shorten their journey to the nearby hospital in time of complication or emergency.
The vote-rich Gbehlay Geh District in the 2011 general election gave Thomas Grupee the edge over Edith Gongloe Weh, making him a senator of Nimba, replacing Sen. Adolphus Dolo that election year.
The district has now become a battleground district in Nimba since then and, with the pending special senatorial election, it has become the focal point for campaigning for all the senatorial candidates in this election.
Rep. Koung was accomplished in the district by some prominent citizens of Gbehlay, including former representative candidates Anthony Quiwonkpa, Nenkeh Gaye and others.
In a related development, former Senator Adolphus Dolo made a grand entry to Nimba on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from Monrovia, reawakening the spirits of his supporters.
Meanwhile, incumbent Senator Thomas Grupee has distributed a huge number of motorbikes to his supporters to speed up his campaign. Parading through the main street of Ganta upon his return to Nimba after several months stay away due to his illness, he boasted of being fit in health and ready to contest the coming senatorial election.
While it is too early to give an opinion poll on the candidates in the race, Rep. Koung is said to be making headway in most of the districts across the county, followed by Madam Gongloe-Weh, Taa Wongbe and Sen. Grupee, who has been away for long.
Not much has been heard of Dorr Cooper in recent time, leaving his supporters confused and somewhat disappointed.
This ground breaking ceremony is another political 419 intended to influence citizens of this vote rich region to vote for Mr. Koung. Representative Koung has served for nine years and up to date, most, if not all development funds from National Government during those years, intended for Nimba County, specifically, District #1 has been earmarked and given to his personal health clinic located in Ganta City. This begs the critical question, when did Mr. Koung realize that the people of Karnplay needed a surgical theater.
These election time false pretenses, using looted funds must be recognized by our people, and they must act in the best interest of the future of Karnplay and Nimba at large. The people of Karnplay and its environs must take this desperate attempt by Mr. Koung with a grain of salt and vote for the long term future interest of the Nimba people. After all, monies currently used by Mr. Koung to campaign in Nimba County belongs to the people of Nimba in the first place. Jerry cannot be allowed to use funds he criminally diverted to his personal account to be used to influence votes in his favor.
I encourage all Nimba citizens to take what ever crumbs/monies Mr. Koung has to offer from his loot and vote against him. Mr. Koung is part and parcel of the criminal enterprise in Liberia, sucking the life blood out of our Nation and rendering our people as beggars on their own soil. A vote for Jerry Koung is a vote for Weah and his criminal gangs to continue the killings, the massive corruption and looting spree currently ongoing in the Nation under this CDC Government. A vote for Koung is a vote for the continuation of unwarranted killings of innocent Liberians who were only attempting to honor their patriotic duties, by exposing massive institutionalized corruption in this Weah’s CDC Government.
The liberation of Liberia and the Liberian people from the hands of criminal gangsters must start from Nimba County and its people. The brave and patriotic people of Nimba County have always given hope to the rest of the Nation in terms of defending our democracy and good governance. We must unite now and vote against massive corruption, criminality and unwarranted killings, in an effort to help restore the dignity, hopes and aspirations of the future of our Motherland. Nimba County Must Reject Jerry Koung and all those associated with criminal activities in the Nation. Indeed, Nimba and Liberia will Rise.
Why should we always have people running for public office when they lack ideals or innovation?
What is the cost and quality of a healthcare center to be built between now and December 8? Why couldn’t you build that health center ever since you have been a senator? Why should we always want for the white guys to come before a decent edifice can be erected in our towns and villages?
Honorable Senator Koung, how many medical doctors are there in Liberia? What’s the population of Karnplay to have a medical doctor? Are you going to equip the center you are building with commodities for a medical doctor?
You have been a senator ever since and yet you complain about the road conditions, what did you do as senator for the county?
Rhetoric, rhetoric, another set of rhetoric!
You are right to continue to nag our people. It is due to the disorganization of our so-called CPP you guys still have the voice to talk. Had the primary gone as expected, you could have had a serious and supported candidate with a solid and organized platform for Nimba.