Rep. Kolubah Wants Justice Minister, Police Chief Summoned

Over series of attacks and harassment against his person and his family

The series of acts bedeviling the Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, which includes physical attacks and threats, has been termed by many as a “pattern of harassment and intimidation.”

In just under three years, Rep. Kolubah, who is perhaps the opposition’s most vocal lawmaker, has been attacked and threatened in three counties — Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Grand Gedeh — for his own tirades and often derogatory remarks against President George M. Weah and his way of governing the country.

The latest incident against Rep. Kolubah, which occurred on Sunday, September 27, at Rep. Kolubah’s residence in the Old Road community, was organized and sponsored by Mr. Jefferson Koijee, Mayor of the City of Monrovia, the lawmaker alleged.

On Tuesday, in a formal complaint to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal W. Chambers, which was read in Session, the Montserrado County District#10 Representative claimed that, on the order of Mr. Jefferson Koijee, thugs broke into his home destroying properties including cars, houses and valuables.

Rep. Kolubah said the “ruffians” were mandated to unroof his house, and were led by Mr. Abu Kieta, his former security.

“Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, though this incident is not the first in the numerous attacks on my person, l considered this [vandalism] unbearable on the basis of the damage caused by those ruffians.”

He continued: “We should not engage in the act of ‘survivor of the fittest’.”

In his communication, Rep. Kolubah added: “We believe every man has equal right under the law to be protected in a democratic state like ours, and l am not expecting exception to enjoy [this] right, despite the political, economic and religious backgrounds.”

Amid the strings of attacks on his person, most especially in Montserrado County, Rep. Kolubah wrote: “I am sensing a gullible society which seems to be intolerable when people perpetrate crimes, and they are not brought to justice. This is not the kind of society our forefathers envisaged, and I don’t believe we have a desire to do same.”

Sunday’s attacks, which resulted to unrest in his community, scaring his neighbors, the Montserrado County lawmaker indicated: “Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, in view of the foregoing and considering l deserve protection, not only as a legislator, but as a citizen — protection of my life and properties including my relatives — l wish to request an investigation to this matter for the perpetrator to be brought to book.”

He furthered: “To begin with, Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, l kindly pray your indulgence to invite the appearances of the Minister of Justice and the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police before the Plenary of the House of Representatives to state whether there has been an arrest by the State security or their respective actions taken in this saga.”

Representatives Francis Dopoh, Samuel Enders, Thomas Goshua and Hanson Kiazolu, during discussion of Rep. Kolubah’s communication, concurred with their colleague to invite the Justice Minister and the LNP Inspector General.

In separate remarks, Representatives Kiazolu and Goshua also alluded to acts of looting by the thugs who went to terrorize their colleague and implored Plenary to vote in favor of inviting the duo.

However, Montserrado County District 16 Representative, Dixon Seeboe, argued that the complexity of Rep. Kolubah’s letter, which accused the Monrovia City Mayor of masterminding the thugs and Abu Kieta of being the leader, but wants Plenary to invite the Justice Minister and Police IG, needs to be scrutinized by the Committee on National Security.

Rep. Seeboe’s argument resonated with other lawmakers present and the vote carried that the Committee on Security investigate thoroughly and report to Plenary in two weeks.