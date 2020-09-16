Rep. Kolubah to Form ‘Liberation Movement’

Promises to “meet fire with fire” in response to violent political attacks

By Robin Dopoe

Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, has publicly vowed that by January next year he will be forming a movement for the “Liberation” of Liberia.

“Let me tell you, by January next year we are going to form a liberation movement to liberate this country. I am going to form a movement that will become a political party to liberate the Liberian people,” said Rep. Kolubah on Tuesday in Monrovia on the grounds of the Capitol.

Rep. Kolubah has been a vocal critic of President George Weah. As a controversial political figure, he has been caught up in numerous altercations and stand-off situations with supporters of the President, as well as with the Liberia National Police.

Kolubah, who had suspended his membership with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) recently, also stated: “I am going to resign from the ANC (Alternative National Congress) and the CPP to form a group that will liberate this country. We need liberation; we cannot be in this government that people will throw stones and we don’t throw our own.”

According to Representative Kolubah, the CPP is alluding to comments by people against him that he is a troublemaker and, for that, they are not supporting him in all that he is going through at the hands of the President and members of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). This situation, he says, is one of the factors leading him to form his movement that will liberate Liberia from the hands of a “dictator.”

The Montserrado lawmaker, who claims he cannot retract his statement like Senator Darius Dillon, told journalists yesterday that the movement he has planned to form will turn into a political party that Liberians will choose people who will lead it, but as a concern to him, Liberians are suppressed under a dictator and they need to be liberated.

The ANC, from which Representative Kolubah suspended his membership, is a part of the CPP that has combined forces with other parties to oust the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the series of scheduled elections leading to 2023. His move to disengage from the CPP, according to him, is based on the issues of principles and of abandonment.

“It is my right to leave,” Kolubah said. “They are not ready to liberate the Liberian people. Let them go ahead with their political party. My membership is already suspended, so come January, I am going to leave the ANC and the CPP to form a movement, and that movement could be turned in to a political party. Look, politics is not about Facebook and chatrooms. These people are jokers.”

The pending movement, the lawmaker said, is still in the developmental stage and the details will be communicated to the public early next year.

‘Not like Dillon‘

On Sunday, September 13, Montserrado County Senator and the main contender in the upcoming senatorial election, Abraham Darius Dillon, was attacked across the St. Paul River bridge, where he had gone to meet with his supporters. With the belief that the attack against him was orchestrated by supporters of the ruling CDC, Dillon said he and his supporters would start defending themselves by attacking any group that attacks him. He also said he would extend his retaliatory attack to the President’s convoy. Dillon has since retracted the comment of attacking the President’s convoy.

Taking cue from this, Representative Kolubah said: “Dillon is a boy and I am a man. I cannot say something and take it back.”

The tough talking Representative said that he will no longer complain to House Speaker Bhofal Chambers of any attack on him by any group, but will from henceforth defend himself. Anytime anywhere I meet fire, I will respond with fire. People are throwing stones at people and we must throw ours, and the movement we have decided to form will make sure to get this dictator from power, and this is something I can say without taking it back like Dillon.”