Rep. Kolubah, Montserrado County Attorney Martins Exchange Invectives

The premises of the Temple of Justice were on Monday, April 15, 2019 a scene of disbelief and shock when Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, and Montserrado County, Attorney Cllr. Edward Kla Martin exchanged invectives in the court yard of the Temple of Justice.

The drama started shortly after Cllr. Martin, at a hurriedly organized press conference, claimed that he had invited Rep. Kolubah to appear before him on Tuesday, April 16 to clarify statements the lawmaker made on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at a gathering of political parties at the UP headquarters Congo Town. Cllr. Martin alleged that ‘Kolubah’ used the occasion to rain insults at President George Weah, and he made known his plan to destabilize the government by whatever means possible.

“This statement by Rep. Kolubah has a national security implication, and must appear before me to clarify it,” Atty. Martin said.

Minutes after Atty. Martin’s declaration, Rep. Kolubah, accompanied by several individuals, entered the court yard of the Temple of Justice, where he met with journalists and rubbished the county attorney’s accusation.

“I am here, because I want for Martin to serve me the document for me to appear before him on Tuesday,” the lawmaker declared in a loud tone of voice.

“Martin spoke because he had just returned from smoking marijuana, and drinking a lot of wine from his father, President Weah’s Jamaica Resort. And, so I dare him to invite me for any meeting about the statement I made against the President,” Kolubah said.

“Martin is a drunk, and a kitchen boy to President Weah; this is why he was making that accusation against a sitting lawmaker,” Kolubah declared, adding, “if Martin was interested in the protection of the rights of the people, let him first arrest President Weah, and his criminal Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, and officials at the Central Bank of Liberia, who are involved in the disappearance of hundreds of United States dollars from the bank,” the lawmaker claimed.

On the accusation that Kolubah was influenced by Benoni Urey, political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), and former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, the lawmaker rubbished the claims, charging that, “Martin is a fool; he needs to understand that I am an elected official, and so nobody can influence any decision that I would take.”

At the press conference, Atty. Martin also claimed that Rep. Kolubah’s statement was made in the presence of Mr. Benoni Urey, and Mr. Boakai, “where he openly threatened to overthrow the democratically elected government within three months without any reaction or open rebuke from Urey and Boakai.”

Martin further claimed that the April 14 street protest organized by the lawmaker strangely lost its purpose of being a peaceful democratic assembly, and “become a rebel style politically rally.”

“This behavior of a lawmaker is absolutely incompatible with the exercise of freedom of speech and peaceful assembly,” Martin claimed, charging that Rep. Kolubah’s supporters, on television, called President Weah a rogue and threatened that “he and his group will engage in actions that will make the government to run away from power.”

Yesterday’s exchange was calmed by some prominent peaceful citizens, who called on the two men to respect the rule of law as well as “sanctity” of the courtyard of the Temple of Justice.