Rep. Kolubah Enters Speaker’s Good Graces

Speaker Chambers appoints Rep. Kolubah to Specialized Committee First-time-in-2-years

It seems since Rep. Yekeh Kolubah suspended his membership from the Council of Patroits (COP), a friendly relationship between him and House’s Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers is budding, evident of his first appointment in two years, as member to a Specialized Investigative Committee.

The staunch critic of the administration of President George M. Weah suspended his membership from the COP without any reasons but said he would withhold his membership until “it becomes necessary to be reactivated.” On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, the House Speaker, to the suprise of his colleagues, journalists and observers appointed Rep. Kolubah as one of the 21 lawmakers to investigate the Liberia Petroleum Refining Corporation and Major Importers of petroleum products on the shortage of gasoline across the country. The Committee will report to Plenary within a week.

The first-in-two-years’ appointment of the Montserrado County District #10 Representative into a Specialized Committee was greeted with applause.

Rep. Kolubah and 72 other Representatives and 30 Senators made up of the 54th Session, seated on January 15, 2018. It may be recalled, Rep. Kolubah and the late Rep. Adolph Lawrence of Montserrado County District #15 were thrown out of session two times on the order of Speaker Chambers on what he termed as “un-representative behaviors.”

Rep. Kolubah was also sent to the House’s Rules, Order and administration Committee three times for alleged violations of their Rules and Regulations, of which his colleagues accused him that his utterances will put the public against the House of Representatives. Rep. Kolubah, a critic of the President, always accused the government of corruption and bad governance. He once brought a football and a jersey in the House’s chamber to present it to the President through the Speaker, arguing that on one of the President’s trips, he was given similar gifts, instead of financial support for the country.

Rep. Kolubah was lastly asked by House Plenary to appear before a Special Investigative and Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives, following a complaint from Grand Bassa County District #3 Representative Matthew Joe on his (Rep. Kolubah’s) alleged disturbing behaviors including the throwing of stones between the supporters of Rep. Kolubah and that of some disenchanted youths, who are said to be zogos, in Buchanan. The Grand Bassa County lawmaker previously complained Rep. Kolubah to the House’s Plenary of recruiting his constituents in his district to participate in the June 7, 2019 Save the State Protest.

Besides Rep. Joe complained, the Liberia National Police also complained Rep. Kolubah to the Lower House of allegedly bringing hundreds of protestors on the grounds of the Capitol Building, one of outbound grounds for the protesters.

It may be recalled, because of Rep. Kolubah incessant complains to the House of Representatives, the House’s Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning Chairman, Rep. Thomas P. Fallah of Montserrado County District #5, vowed that, if Rep. Kolubah does not desist from consistently and continuously bringing the House of Representatives into ‘disrepute’ with his ‘reckless and insulting comments’ he (Rep. Fallah) will either lobby for Rep. Kolubah’s suspension, if he is lucky, or expelled if his luck runs out.

Rep. Kolubah’s latest assertion about having evident that money was printed and brought in the country through the Robert International Airport (RIA) almost put him under the bus.