Rep. Kolubah Charged Over Vandalism of His Residence

Just a day after a live bullet was discovered at the residence of Montserrado County District#10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, the Liberia National Police (LNP) have charged and forwarded the Lawmaker to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple Of Justice on multiple offenses that include supplying of fire arms and destructive or ammunition.

Rep. Kolubah was charged along with three of his sympathizers in connection to the alleged confiscation of a short single barrel gun along with 1 round of ammunition that was alleged to have been in the possession of a man identified as Mohammed Kamara, alias Scorpion, believed to be one of Kolubah’s supporters.

Kolubah’s appearance at the Monrovia City Court created serious tension at the Temple of Justice, leading to the intervention of armed police, who barricaded the premises of the Court yard to avoid any potential rioting.

Rep. Kolubah and his supporters were heard singing battle cry songs, which disrupted normal court activities as court staff left their various offices to get a glance of the lawmaker and his supporters’ actions, which lasted for several hours and subsided after Rep. Kolubah left the premises of the Temple of Justice.

His supporters, along with the three other defendants, Mohammed Kamara, Rebecca Williams and Daniel Boakai, who remained there, were later remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison after their Lawyers failed to secure a criminal appearance bond that could prevent them from being sent to prison since the charges qualify them for a bail.

Their charges include aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal mischief, theft of property, burglary, disorderly conduct and rioting.

Other charges include failure to disperse and obstructing highways and other public passages.

The court document claims that Rep. Kolubah and his sympathizers were also attempting to burn down the residence of a man identified as Kollie Morlue, who police alleged had a serious confrontation with the Lawmaker that led to throwing of stones between the supporters of Rep. Kolubah and Morlue.

“While the police were on the scene a gun shot sound was heard in the midst of Rep. Kolubah and his sympathizers at the intersection of Chugbor and Symthe road in Sinkor, heading towards Kolubah’s residence,” the court records alleges.

The court record claims that, as a result of the gun shot, some men of the Old Road Community organized themselves, became agitated and started throwing stones at Kolubah’s sympathizers, while the Lawmaker and his supporters returned the stones throwing across the streets.”The stones throwing on both sides lasted for some time,” the document said, adding that Rep. Kolubah, who owns an upstairs building adjacent Morlue’s zinc round house, located on the Symthe road, intended to cross a high-tension electrical wire over Morlue’s house without his (Morlue’s) consent.

The activity, the record claims, Morlue resisted on grounds that the electrical wire poses hazard to his property and family; therefore, Morlue asked the Lawmaker to halt the ongoing work. However, the Lawmaker’s supporters got enraged and violently moved into Morlue’s zinc house and vandalized the entire house where they fired two rounds of the gun on the scene.

The actions of Kolubah’s sympathizers allegedly caused some community members to hurriedly go to Morlue’s house to contain the situation and prevent further damages to lives and property.

The court record claims that in the process, the District #10 office building of Rep. Kolubah was vandalized, with the looting of several items including a flat screen TV, while a windshield and side glasses of four vehicles belonging to the Lawmaker, that were parked in the Lawmaker’s yard, were damaged.

Also, Morlue’s house and business center was also vandalized with valuable properties and goods were stolen, while Morlue’s wife, Mamie Kollie, sustained injury on her body.