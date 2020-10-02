Rep. Kolubah Charged Over Vandalism of His Residence

Just a day after a live bullet was discovered at the residence of Montserrado County District#10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, the Liberia National Police (LNP) have charged and forwarded the Lawmaker to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple Of Justice on multiple offenses that include supplying of fire arms and destructive or ammunition.
Rep. Kolubah was charged along with three of his sympathizers in connection to the alleged confiscation of a short single barrel gun along with 1 round of ammunition that was alleged to have been in the possession of a man identified as Mohammed Kamara, alias Scorpion, believed to be one of Kolubah’s supporters.
Kolubah’s appearance at the Monrovia City Court created serious tension at the Temple of Justice, leading to the intervention of armed police, who barricaded the premises of the Court yard to avoid any potential rioting.
Rep. Kolubah and his supporters were heard singing battle cry songs, which disrupted normal court activities as court staff left their various offices to get a glance of the lawmaker and his supporters’ actions, which lasted for several hours and subsided after Rep. Kolubah left the premises of the Temple of Justice.
His supporters, along with the three other defendants, Mohammed Kamara, Rebecca Williams and Daniel Boakai, who remained there, were later remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison after their Lawyers failed to secure a criminal appearance bond that could prevent them from being sent to prison since the charges qualify them for a bail.
Their charges include aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal mischief, theft of property, burglary, disorderly conduct and rioting.
Other charges include failure to disperse and obstructing highways and other public passages.
The court document claims that Rep. Kolubah and his sympathizers were also attempting to burn down the residence of a man identified as Kollie Morlue, who police alleged had a serious confrontation with the Lawmaker that led to throwing of stones between the supporters of Rep. Kolubah and Morlue.
“While the police were on the scene a gun shot sound was heard in the midst of Rep. Kolubah and his sympathizers at the intersection of Chugbor and Symthe road in Sinkor, heading towards Kolubah’s residence,” the court records alleges.
The court record claims that, as a result of the gun shot, some men of the Old Road Community organized themselves, became agitated and started throwing stones at Kolubah’s sympathizers, while the Lawmaker and his supporters returned the stones throwing across the streets.”The stones throwing on both sides lasted for some time,” the document said, adding that Rep. Kolubah, who owns an upstairs building adjacent Morlue’s zinc round house, located on the Symthe road, intended to cross a high-tension electrical wire over Morlue’s house without his (Morlue’s) consent.
The activity, the record claims, Morlue resisted on grounds that the electrical wire poses hazard to his property and family; therefore, Morlue asked the Lawmaker to halt the ongoing work. However, the Lawmaker’s supporters got enraged and violently moved into Morlue’s zinc house and vandalized the entire house where they fired two rounds of the gun on the scene.
The actions of Kolubah’s sympathizers allegedly caused some community members to hurriedly go to Morlue’s house to contain the situation and prevent further damages to lives and property.
The court record claims that in the process, the District #10 office building of Rep. Kolubah was vandalized, with the looting of several items including a flat screen TV, while a windshield and side glasses of four vehicles belonging to the Lawmaker, that were parked in the Lawmaker’s yard, were damaged.
Also, Morlue’s house and business center was also vandalized with valuable properties and goods were stolen, while Morlue’s wife, Mamie Kollie, sustained injury on her body.
So the police planted evidence on Yekeh to incriminate him? I am not in Monrovia but that night i was listening to Spoon TV reporter covering the episode at Yekeh’s house where the police was on the scene along with some thugs throwing rocks at the premises of Yekeh. They threatened the reporter to leave or else they would harm him. The reporter left and took cover in the police pickup. At that time the thugs had surrendered Yekeh’s house and began to through stones at Yekeh’s house. I could hear the reporter live on Facebook live that some of the thugs had arms and cutlasses attacking Yekeh’s house. The police was not stopping the thugs or did not arrest any of the perpetrators. I am surprised that the police would charge the victims of the crime created by thugs action coordinated by the LNP.
well, this too is Liberia. and with the kind of Govt, the police always do things like these to clear their name. they just need to be careful cause when people get upset and get on the move, not even the army can stop them cause they will have to kill a lot of people before this thing can end.
they are doing all they can to Kill Yekeh for speaking out against the govt and Weah. One day they will be exposed. I don’t support yekeh for insulting Weah as a Human But 100% support I give him For speaking out against what is Happening to all Liberians by our leaders.
when they were not in power they insulted and said a lot to bring the pass govt down, now they are in power they don’t want anyone to speak against them. “Do unto others as you will have them do unto you”. The church spoke against this attack on yekeh this gone Sunday, 3days too long and they are after Yekeh again.
they need to be careful so this country cannot go back in to been declare unsafe for people again, where lawlessness will become the order of the day, and people start running for their Lives.
I hope the UN is watching what is unfolding in Liberia so to bring the people in power to justice when the time comes.