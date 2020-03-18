Rep. Koffa Set to Deliver 2nd Legislative Annual Report in Palurken

Representative J. Fonati Koffa of Grand Kru County District #2 has disclosed that he is preparing to leave shortly to his hardly accessible county to inform people of his district about activities that occurred during the second sitting of the Legislature in 2019.

During constituency break that usually begins in August of every year, lawmakers are expected to go to their respective districts to enlighten their constituents on what they did in line with their three cardinal responsibilities — representation, oversight, and law-making. However, not every lawmaker can make use of the break to go to their constituencies during this time because some continue with office engagements or have some official trips abroad; something that cannot be ruled out of Representative Koffa’s absence from the district while the break was on.

Also, in 2019, the Legislature was called back from constituency break by President George M. Weah at least four times to deliberate on legislative matters that were deemed “urgent”.

The county authority, all statutory leaderships of District 2, District Superintendents, Commissioners, Paramount Chiefs, youth representative and women representative, Team J. Fonati Koffa (JFK) and Ateenah members, and (JFK) Coordinators are expected to be in attendance as their lawmaker delivers his annual legislative report.

Grand Kru is one of the least in terms of infrastructural and socio-economic development. In his report expected to be delivered shortly, Representative Koffa is expected to unveil a package to Grand Kru citizens; a communication system that over 7,000 inhabitants are expected to benefit from in the county.

A Ghanaian company, K-Net, and the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) are installing the towers of the communication in Parluken and, after completion, the nightmare of inaccessible communication services in other parts of Grand Kru County is expected to vanish.

Besides the communication project that came to the people of Grand Kru after some time of lobbying, Representative Koffa will inspect the GT Worjloh Elementary School that is ongoing in Sasstown and, following that, will be the inspection of the Taybue Elementary School. The Inspection will continue the following day at the Chengbetee Elementary School including an assessment tour of the Nyankopo road.

Following these activities, Representative Koffa will hold separate meetings in various towns within the district to allow the locals to come close to their government through him.

The Parluken’s report will be climaxed by a question-and-answer section basically meant to provide clarifications on what constituents may find difficult to understand.

Representative Koffa, who is by profession a lawyer, is the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, member of Leadership and the 5th person of the Honorable House of Representatives.

“We feel obliged to report to our constituencies annually on what happened at the Capitol and what we are doing and intend to do in the district of which they have elected us for,” Rep. Koffa said.

“We represent constituencies by making representations on behalf of their individual needs and collective interest,” he added.