Communication Service to Be Launched in Gd. Kru Shortly

Grand Kru County, one of Liberia’s counties lagging behind in basic social services, is expected the receive communication service shortly with the launching of the Universal Access Tower in Paluken. It may be recalled that a few months ago Grand Kru District #2 Representative, Fonati Koffa drew attention to the need for communication in that part of Liberia that has bad roads linking it to the rest of Liberia and poor infrastructural development. The initiative came through the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) following advocacy by the Representative.

A dispatch from the office of Representative Koffa notes that he, Koffa, will be leaving shortly to attend the launching of the tower as it would provide a vital social service which is communication to the people of that south-eastern county.

The Paluken tower is one of two universal access sites in Liberia that will provide full GSM capabilities and internet to that part of the country. The initial provider is lone star MTN. The occasion will be graced by the Minister of Post and Telecommunication and officials of the LTA.

In addition to activities the Grand Kru lawmaker is to participate in, he is expected to kick-start with participating in Tubman University’s graduation ceremony in Maryland County on Saturday November 28, 2020, where scores of students from the county are expected to obtain degrees in various disciplines.

Also a campaig manager for the reelection of Senator Peter Sonpon Coleman on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Koffa is expected in Buah at his district office to commence campaign activities. This will take him a day to meet with the “Strike force” district team leaders to further strategize the CDC’s campaign in the county.

As part of activities to acquaint constituents with the governance process, Rep. Koffa on Monday, December 7, will convene a District Development Meeting in Betu with the residents of Jloh District. .

After the election, Rep. Koffa will visit his projects including the three elementary schools nearing completion. The development tour is teh continuation of support and promotion of the Pro-Poor Agenda in ensuring developments in all parts of the electoral district