Rep. Cole Underscores Importance of Education

-Says it is better than bags of rice

Bong County District #3 representative, J. Marvin Cole, over the weekend admonished residents of his district to value education if they want a better future for their children.

Rep. Cole spoke at the distribution of school packages across the district, which included L$3,000 and dozens of copybooks per a child to complement parents’ effort with their children’s school fees. He said the future of their children depends on how much they would invest in their education.

Rep. Cole called on the parents to take advantage of the Jewel M. Cole Scholarship Foundation to educate their children rather than using the L$3,000 to buying a half bag of rice, which he will not last them into the future.

“I know times are hard, but please, do not use the children’s L$3,000 to buy half bag of rice or plastic for them to sell in the streets, because it is important for you to value the children’s education, which is the key to have a brighter future,” he told his constituents.

Rep. Cole said the only way Liberians can fight against corruption is by educating their children to become productive citizens in the future.

Jewel M. Cole, 7, said her foundation will help other school-going age children to stop selling in the street, but rather as encouragement for them to go to school.

She added, “It is because of education that my father was educated, otherwise no one would have voted for him.”

Jewel, a 3rd-grade student attending the Aware International School, said her Foundation is interested in giving the children a promising future, because their parents voted for her father during the 2017 election.

Jewel’s Foundation recently distributed one dozen copybooks to each of the 240 children plus L$3,000 in Melekie, a suburb of Gbarnga. They also extended the exercise children whose parents are from the religious background to include “pastors” as well as to children whose parents are selling in the market, but did not benefit from the initial distribution.

The Jewel M. Cole Scholarship Foundation, a L$2.5 million project, was launched on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Gbarnga, Bong County, appreciating the people of the district for electing Rep. Cole during the 2017 elections.