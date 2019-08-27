“Rep. Adolph Akwe Lawrence Will Never Rest in Peace Until You Make the Right Decision”

Senator Karnga-Lawrence tells District #15 voters

Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, widow of the late Montserrado County District #15 representative Adolph Akwe Lawrence said her husband will never rest in peace until the people make the right decision by voting overwhelmingly for Telia Urey in the District’s rerun by-election.

She made the statement on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the launch of the rerun election campaign rally of representative hopeful, Telia Urey, in District #15.

Speaking to the people of District #15 for the first time since the death of her husband, Karnga-Lawrence said because of the district’s bereavement, there was total confusion all over but “there was one group of people who were saying thank God that he is dead and that it was good for his family. So your representative is not happy and he will never be until you make the right decision.”

“People who were dancing because Adolph is dead,” she said, “are the same group of people who are throwing rocks today. That is why I said to myself if I don’t fight and anybody dies in that district my husband will hold me responsible.”

“It was all in the news that I wasted water on Senator Saah H. Joseph but this is something I am very sorry for. I wasted the water because the female side of me came out and I was thinking about all of you who have experienced pain because of this one election,” Sen. Karnga-Lawrence said.

Karnga-Lawrence said due to the communication she placed on the floor about electoral violence, “today the security is present and there is no rock-throwing. We had to send the signal that we do not want rock-throwing in District #15, we want a peaceful election because even with the in the past, Adolph had different political parties against him, but there was unity.

“He put everybody under his arm, when it was time for him to lead,” she said, “that is why I am saying Telia Urey is the right replacement for him.

“As I passed throughout those places and Telia was speaking and even calling names that reminds me about Adolph because he was connected with the people and even call them by names that I did not remember,” Karnga-Lawrence said.

Karnga-Lawrence said she could not participate in the first round of the elections campaign because she went to rest, but the second round is not a mistake with the late Rep. Lawrence’s presence being felt in the process.

She said her husband never wanted her to restrict him from District #15 because “he always wanted his freedom to be with his people to improve their living conditions and educate them, which I am also seeing in Telia.”

Explaining her tale, Karnga-Lawrence said, “today is a very proud movement for me. It had been very difficult for me to even drive through this district since March 24. I am very proud because I can see the presence of Adolph through everyone here and I see that representation through Telia Urey.”

Senator Karnga-Lawrence said she was “the last person to hear about my husband’s accident, “when I was told the news I succumbed. Aaaaaay District 15, because I knew how much this district meant to him.

“To everyone under the sound of my voice, if you ever had contact with Rep. Adolph Akwe Lawrence and you want him to rest, please vote T. Urey!” she said.

In her own remarks, Telia Urey said she wants to be a representative that will leave the imprint of the late Rep. Lawrence in the heart of every Liberian and make them understand the importance of those who represent them at the Legislature.

“I am not here to look for a job. That is why, beyond giving 100% of my salary back, I will also do everything possible to improve the lives of my people and do what is right.”

“You people are brave because when we gather, we know what can happen. The rock-throwing can’t be for fun, but we are not so desperate for this election that we will hurt or kill; that is what makes us different from them. This election is not about desperation, but making the necessary change the people of District #15 deserve,” Urey said.

“We are going to win this election!” She said with confidence. “These last two days of the campaign are very important. That is why you all need to get out there and even talk to your enemy and make them understand that we need to fight to get the leadership we deserve. This election is called ‘operation save District #15’; we have to save our district.”