…Dr. Wulu challenges graduates

Dr. Jacqueline A. Wulu, a Liberian-American Physician and Facial Plastic Surgeon, has called on graduates of the Richard M. Nixon Institute to remain steadfast in their academic sojourn, “because leaving high school is the beginning of the journey.”

She therefore wants the students to press forward if they must achieve their goals.

Dr. Wulu made the statement Sunday, August 11, 2019, when she served as keynote speaker at the 54th commencement program of the Richard M. Nixon Institute in Monrovia.

The Institute is part of the John & Minnie Wulu School System (JMWSS), which also includes John Wulu Elementary School in Jallah Town and Minnie Wulu Elementary and Junior High School, located at St. Paul Bridge on Bushrod Island.

Dr. Wulu then urged the graduates to determine their future by making the right choices that would lead them to success and should never give up.

“Do not give up, because life is all about choices. Make the best decision for yourself. Make the choice that you will be proud of at all times,” she told the elated graduates; adding, “If you don’t use your head, your body will suffer,” she cautioned the graduates.

As of the late John Wulu Sr., Dr. Wule added, “The phrase that the late John Wulu Sr. would say is in life, we should all have choices. You all made a choice to go to school and get an education, and so do not stop now, but to keep rising to the top.”

She also praised the graduates for their “exceptional performance in the West African Secondary Senior Certificate Exams (WASSCE),” and called on them to always strive for excellence. All of the 36 students, who sat the exams this year made a successful pass.

The chairman and chief executive officer of JMWSS, Dr. John T. Wulu, Jr. said that the institution will be rebuilt within the next two years.

He pledged to pay the registration fees for all of the 36 graduates at any college or university and tertiary institutions of their choice in Liberia. Wulu encouraged the students to always do their best to represent the goals and aspirations of the John & Minnie Wulu School System.

He thanked the parents, graduates and administrative staff for their sacrifices.

Also, Dr. Franklin Dalieh Sr., vice president of the Stella Maris Polytechnic University, offered a one year scholarship to the best performing student of the graduating class at any university of choice.

About Dr. Jacqueline Wulu

She is the daughter of Dr. John and Josephine Wulu, chairpersons of JMWSS, the parent body of the Richard M. Nixon Institute. She is a chief resident physician in Otolaryngology (head and neck surgery) at Boston University Medical Center in Massachusetts, USA.

She will be continuing her training as a facial plastic and reconstructive surgery Fellow at the University of California in 2020. She is also a graduate of the University of Illinois at the Chicago Medical School where she was recognized as the Student National Medical Association Region II Member of the year.

She is a recipient of the Urban Health Program Student Servant Leadership Award. Prior to Medical school, Dr. Wulu obtained a Master of Science degree in Forensic Science at Drexel University. She earlier received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Emory University where she majored in Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology. Dr. Wulu has many journal article publications and book chapters.