Refuge Place Int’l Healthcare Assistance Program Impacting Lives In Rural Montserrado

Thousands of residents in Low Cost Village, a suburb of Bentol City in Lower Montserrado County, and several other towns and villages nearby, recently heaped words of appreciation on Dr. Mosoka Fallah for his intervention in the health sector in that part of the County since the end of the outbreak of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease in 2015.

The residents, among other things, recently told journalists that through Dr. Fallah, Refuge Place International (RPI) has built for them health centers that are today catering to a number of curable illnesses without patients worrying about huge cost for the services rendered them.

Refuge Place International (RPI) is a Liberian owned non-governmental organization deeply involved in promoting the health sector in Liberia through the construction of health centers where residents of certain towns, villages or communities, hardly find clinics or hospitals or can afford to pay huge sums of money for health care services.

RPI’s chief executive officer is Dr. Mosoka Fallah, current Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

“We were hit by the deadly Ebola Virus Disease in 2014. We lost a good number of our fellow residents and today we, as a community, have a responsibility to take care of 36 orphans. We were completely cut off from the rest of Bensonville, and even Monrovia,” Mr. John Lamin, Low Cost Village development chairman explained.

He added: “After the fight against Ebola became a success, we extended an appeal to several humanitarian organizations to build for us a clinic or a health center to where we could take our sick family members and relatives but it was difficult. It was only Dr. Mosoka Fallah who came to our call. He, through his NGO, Refuge Place International (RPI) spearheaded the construction of this health center (pointed at a health center).”

Lamin said the residents of the town fetched and used local building materials, and associated no cost to their labor in the construction process of the health centers why Dr. Fallah, through RPI, paid for zinc and other building materials that could not been gathered locally.

He noted that, as a promise made to his people by RPI, no resident in Low Cost village pays more than L$200 for medical services, regardless of the nature of the case involved (curable illnesses).

At the health center built in Nyema Town, a centrally located town in Gomosu Clan, Lower Montserrado County, 32 other towns are poised to benefit from the same free medical services.

Madam Youngor Sackie, chair lady of Nyemah Town, in the midst of her fellow townswomen and a number of other residents from the nearby towns and villages, applauded the Refuge Place International family for the gesture.

“For now we go to Low Cost Village RPI health center, but in a short time from now, we too will begin benefiting directly from our health center. Our pregnant women will no longer have to worry about being carried in hammocks or motorcycles for their deliveries. We say thank you to Dr. Mosoka Fallah,” Madam Sackie said.

She appealed to government and other humanitarian organizations to join hands with RPI in making available drugs and several other medical supplies for use by health workers assigned at the health centers in Gomosu Clan and its environs.

In Chicken Soup Factory Gulf, Johnsonville, where another health facility of Refuge Place International (RPI) is serving thousands of residents, health workers called on patients to continue visiting the facilities for their normal health care services.

“The public was misinformed some time ago that someone who works here tested positive of Coronavirus. This led to our patients refusing to turnout for their treatment but we want to let everyone know that there has been no confirmed COVID-19 case here nor at any of the RPI healthcare facilities across the country,” Cecelia Howard, Cashier for RPI, Chicken Soup Factory-Johnsonville branch said.

Howard said her healthcare facility is the cheapest in terms of payment of money for medical care in that part of Montserrado.

“We take a little amount of L$1,000 from our patients and it is that same money we use to get drugs and other materials and also pay stipends to our volunteers. At RPI, we volunteer and we are so happy in helping our people in these difficult days of our existence,” she said.

Howard said the L$1,000 is for any health case, including the deliveries of pregnant women.

“We are so proud of our boss, Dr. Mosoka Fallah. He is not into the act of bringing to us government owned healthcare services materials. He is completely against that and this is why he asks us at all times to be a responsible institution by managing the little we receive from our patients and continue providing quality healthcare services,” Howard said, adding that humanitarian organizations are welcome to make donations to RPI for the continuation of the provision of affordable healthcare services.

Dr. Mosoka Fallah is the chief executive officer of RPI and is an infectious disease scientist who graduated from Harvard University School of Medicine in the United States of America.

When contacted via mobile phone he said “Through the support of some of my friends in the U.S. and other parts of the world, I saw the need to engage in helping our people back home here by letting them access healthcare services without any worry about having much money.

“This is why RPI involves them in the construction and running of the health centers. They are the managers why we supervise and guide the process,” he said, adding that his NGO was founded in 2010 but began its operation in Liberia after the end of Ebola in 2015.

Fallah added that his NGO has worked with people mainly in rural Bong, Lofa and Montserrado and built health centers that are helping them amid several crises, including the COVID-19 and hopes to cover all the hard to reach communities of the country in providing his free of charge healthcare services.

Meanwhile, the media fact finding tour also discovered that there is no Coronavirus patients holing centers at any of the RPI healthcare centers as as been speculated recently in the Front-page Africa Newspaper.