Referendum Flops

-As invalid votes overwhelm the process

President George Manneh Weah’s campaign and those of his supporters in order to see eight propositions of the controversial constitutional referendum may likely suffer a massive defeat as invalid votes from provisional results from five Counties are overwhelming.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) yesterday, December 15, 2020, reported that all polling places from Bong, Grand Cape Mount, Maryland, River Gee and Rivercess Counties have reported hundred percent of all votes cast for the National Referendum jointly held on December 8, 2020 with the Special Senatorial Election (SSE) and Representatives by-elections in Montserrado District #9 and Sinoe District #2.

On the reduction of the term of the office of members of the House of Representatives, Bong County electorates cast 51,086 invalid votes (68.38 percent), while 14,439 votes were recorded for a “Yes” (19.2 percent).

The “No” votes amounted to 9,204 (12.32 percent). Total votes cast for the reduction of term of office for members of the Lower House of the Legislature was 74,721 votes.

“To shorten the time for the National Elections Commission (NEC) to hear complaints” from elections held, 11,501 (15.39 percent) voted “Yes” while 10,013 (13.75 percent) voted “No.”

The results, as reported by NEC, show that 21,514 or 28.79 percent voted “Yes,” or “No” while 53,215 (71.21 precent) votes were recorded invalid. A grand total of 74,729 votes were cast.

On the reduction of the term of Senators, 49,160 (65.78 precent) votes were invalid while 15,294 (20.47 percent) voted “Yes,” and 10,275 (13.75 precent) voted “No.” A total of 74,724 votes were recorded.

For “Dual Citizenship,” 49,405 (66.11 percent) votes were invalid while 13,446 (17.99 percent) voted “Yes,” and 11,878 (15.89 percent) voted “No.”

“Reduction for the term of office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker Speaker of the House of Representatives” received 50,746 (67.9 percent) invalid votes while 14,203 (19.01 percent) voted “Yes,” and 9,780 (13.09 percent) voted “No.”

As though all was not enough, electorates in Bong created 47,932 (64.14 percent) invalid votes for “Reduction of the term of President and Vice President while 16,106 (21.55 percent) voted “Yes,” and 10,691 (14.31 percent) voted “No.”

For the reduction of the term of office for Senate Pro Tempore, 50,702 (68.02 percent) votes were invalid while 14,485 (19.43 percent) voted “Yes,” and 9,354 (12.55 percent) voted “No.”

National elections are usually held on the second Tuesday in October after every six years, but a proposition seeking to change the date to another in November obtained 51,029 (68.29 percent) invalid votes, while 15,003 (19.43 percent) voted “Yes,” and 8,697 (11.64 percent) voted “No.”

Grand Cape Mount County

Votes counted from 193 polling places of 193 polling places in Cape Mount has it that 17,938 votes (68.74 percent) votes were invalid while 4,406 ( 16.88 percent) voted for “Yes,” and 3,752 (14.38 percent) voted “No” for Dual Citizenship.

For reduction of the term of Senate Pro Tempore, 17,701 (67.83 percent) votes were invalid while 4,875 (18.68 percent) voted “Yes,” and 3,520 (13.49 percent) voted “No.”

To reduce the term of Senators, voters in Cape Mount created 16,917 ( 64.38 percent) invalid votes while 5,204 (19.94 percent) voted “Yes,” and 3,975 (15.23 percent) voted “No.”

On “Shortening time for NEC to hear complaints,” 18,599 (71.27 percent) votes were recorded invalid while 4,033 (15.45 percent) voted “Yes,” and 3,464 (13.27 percent) voted “No.”

Electorates in Cape Mount, not being content, created 17,522 (67.14 percent) invalid votes while 5,000 (19.16 percent) voted “Yes,” and 3,574 (13.70 percent) voted “No” for the “Reduction of the term of Representatives of the House of Representatives.”

On the reduction of terms of office the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Cape Mount electorates created 17,912 (68.64 percent) invalid votes while 4,809 (18.43 percent) voted “Yes,” and 3,375 (12.93 percent) voted “No” from all 193 of 193 polling places across the county.

To reduce the term of office of President from six years to five years, Cape Mountainians created 16,597 ( 63.60 percent) invalid votes while 5,472 (20.97 percent) voted “Yes,” and 4,027 (15.43 percent) voted “No.”

About changing election date, Grand Cape Mount created 18,070 (69.24 percent) votes were recorded invalid while 4,984 (19.10 percent) voted “Yes,” and 3,042 (11.66 percent) voted “No.”

Maryland County

Results from all 173 of 173 polling places in Maryland show that 14,998 (60.15 percent) invalid votes were cast for the reduction of term of office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Next, 6,786 (27.21 percent) voted “Yes,” while 3,151 (12.64 percent) voted “No.”

On the reduction of office of the President Pro Tempore, Marylanders produced 15,050 (60.36 percent) invalid votes while 6,934 (27.81 percent) voted “Yes,” and 2,948 or 11.82 percent voted “No.”

For Dual Citizenship, 14,495 (58.54 percent) invalid votes were recorded while 6,134 (24.77 percent) voted “Yes,” and 4,132 (16.69 percent) voted “No.”

Marylanders produced 14,251 (57.17 percent) invalid votes for reduction of term of office for President and Vice President, while 7,002 (28.09 percent) voted “Yes,” and 3,676 (14.75 percent) voted “No.”

To reduce the term of office of Representatives, 15,115 (60.62 percent) accounted for invalid votes while 6,947 (27.86 percent) voted “Yes,” and 2,874 voted “No.”

For the reduction of the term of office of Senators, 14,535 (58.29 percent) accounted for invalid votes while 7,328 (29.39 percent) voted “Yes,” and 3,073 (12.32 percent) voted “No.”

Change of Elections date received 15,593 (62.53 percent) invalid votes while 6,501 (26.07) percent accounted for a “Yes,” and 2,841 (11.39 percent) voted “No.”

Shortening the time for NEC to hear elections cases received 16,095 (64.55 percent) invalid votes, while 5,734 (23.00 percent) voted “Yes,” and 3,106 (12.46 percent) voted “No”.

The referendum’s results from three of the five counties reported show that getting two-third of votes for each of the proposition to meet the constitution approval for amendment is desperately slim.

Many pundits say the results came as they are coming due to lack of civic voter education.

By law, a two-thirds “Yes” vote (66 percent) would give each of the propositions the green light to become a part of the Constitution of Liberia and become effective subsequently.

To be continued…