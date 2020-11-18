REDD+ Assesses Progress in Liberia

The non-governmental organization REED+ has held a stakeholder meeting in Gbarnga, Bong County, taking a broader look at its process including its global and national perspective, forest monitoring and Liberia’s carbon-income generation potential with a case study on Liberia forest sector project.

Others included REDD+ benefit sharing and status of Liberia’s safeguard under the organization (REDD+).

REDD+ is a forest guarding organization seeking to deliver community, conservation, and commercial benefits while at the same time preventing further loss of the forest. It works directly with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) to enhance reforestation, promote conservation and protect wildlife, and guide Liberia’s forest against forest degradation and deforestation to curb climate change.

The week-long stakeholder’s dialogue forum also shared information on the National Adaption Plan (NAP), the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of Liberia and the next steps that would essentially actualize income generation from REDD+ through result-based payments.

The National Project Coordinator of REDD+ Mr. Saah A, David, Jr. provided an insight of the project including its global and national perspectives. Mr. David’s presentation mirrored from where the project has come, to where it goes and what it hopes to achieve as far as the Liberian Forest sector project is concerned. Mr. David described the stakeholders as team of champions in the Liberian Forest Sector Project (LFSP) given their innovative contributions that have and continue to make the desired difference relative to the implementation of the project.

Mr. Jerry Yonmah in remarks on behalf of the FDA Management congratulated the REDD+ team for its persistence in the protection of the Liberian forest in coordination with the FDA. He expressed hope for a successful deliberation and pledged FDA’s unrelenting cooperation with REDD+ in the drive to ensure that Liberia’s forest gets the desired protection at all times.

With the support of local and international development partners, Liberia has been undertaking several initiatives to help address global climate change- including participating in Reducing Emissions (Greenhouse Gas) from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD) as well as initiatives to foster conservation, sustainable management of forests, and enhancement of forest carbon stocks (+).

At the conclusion of the forum, the participants called for government’s political will that could accelerate the efforts of the project and its implementers so that it could meet the desired goals in a timely manner. They underscored the importance of effective communication strategy that could tailor the PIEs and the communities as it relates every implementable step along the way. They promised a consolidated teamwork with the REDD+ Implementation Unit (RIU) to ensure that the project takes a much more realistic pace in the coming year. One participant described the project as true conduit that has brought the stakeholders under the canopy of unity while breeding the sense of forest preservation and protection.

In partnership with the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) and the Government of Norway, Liberia, through the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) has completed its REDD+ Readiness and is currently implementing through the Liberia Forest Sector Project (LFSP) strategies, policies and actions as well as operationalizing systems developed in the Readiness phase. These will lead to and create the enablement for receiving result-based payments for verified carbon emission reduction.

A release from REDD+ said the dialogue appraised the current status of the REDD+ project in Liberia how it could further boost to practically meet its projected purpose related to the Liberia Forest Sector Project (LFSSP), and the Project Implementing Entities (PIEs) pledged to consolidate efforts to meet the project’s goals in the coming years.

The dialogue brought together 187 stakeholders from all key sectors including government, community (counties), civil society organizations, international partners, private sector, academia, the media and relevant coordination bodies.