REAP Holds Leadership Seminar to Fight Corruption

A seminar geared at fighting corruption through the promotion of responsible, inspirational trustworthy leadership in Liberia is bringing together managers, administrators, supervisors and other leaders in a two-day session through the Restoration Educational Advancement Program (REAP) under the umbrella of Pointman Leadership Institute (PLI).

The seminar began on Monday, June 17 in Sinkor and brought together over twenty leaders from both the public and private sectors. The participants will be certificated at the end of the tomorrow’s session and become members of the PLI alumni association.

REAP/PLI have trained close to 3,000 leaders in Liberia since February 2005.

Some certified Liberians who are also presenters for this year’s seminar include: Mrs. Christine Tolbert Norman, Co-Founder/Consultant at REAP; Rev. Augustine Dorbor, Christian Missionary Foundation (CMF) & UMC; Cllr. Abla Williams, Ministry of Health; and Professor Kebbeh M. Kortue, Stella Maris Polytechnic, who are currently serving as reformers in their respective workplaces and communities.

At the opening ceremony at Royal Grand Hotel, Mrs. Yusador L. Gaye, Liberia’s Auditor General and an alumnus of PLI, said she has offered a mentorship class at her office for which over 400 of her staff have benefited.

“If we have our integrity as an institution, we can move our nation forward,” she said.

Youth leader, Brett Viljoen one of two PLI trainers visiting Liberia from South Africa, will also hold a session with youth Friday. The focus topics, “The Power of Character with Emphasis on Eight Character Traits, Ten Ancient Principles among other are geared toward cultivating tomorrow’s leaders today.

Brett is a South African Youth Leader who believes in experiential learning and uses activities to describe characteristics that will develop young African Leaders.

The other South African visitor, PLI Regional Director Mr. Quintus Smit, comes with sixteen years of full time experience in leadership. He joined the Pointman Leadership Institute where he presented leadership training and Anti Corruption programs in 23 different countries. Mr. Smit also worked in the South African Police Service for 29 years where he was involved in moral regeneration programs and ethical development.

He leads discussions on the focus topics with help from his co-presenters, Cllr. Abla Williams and Prof. Kebbeh M. Kortue.

The current session of the PLI seminar is ongoing from From June 17 thru 18, 2019, focuses on the topics: Inspirational and Trustworthy Leadership — The Power of Character; and Responsible Leadership and Ethics — Fighting Corruption.

Committed to life-skill training and building capacity, REAP has extended the seminar for additional two days, Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 & 20, 2019 at the Empowerment Temple, Sophie Junction, Tubman Blvd from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Day one discussion will focus on “Inspirational and Trustworthy Leadership – The Power of Character and Day two “Responsible Leadership and Ethics-Fighting Corruption.”

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, June 19 thru 21, 2019, the youth series with Brett Viljoen will focus on the following topics that are geared toward cultivating tomorrow’s leaders today: The Power of Character with emphasis on Eight Character Traits, Ten Ancient Principles, among others. This series will be beld at Norman’s Fellowship House, Ruth Perry’s Avenue, Police Academy, Paynesville, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.