Rapper Christoph Says He Had Gay Relationship with Robert Sirleaf

HipCo rapper Christoph The Change has confessed that he had a homosexual relationship with Robert Sirleaf. While it is not clear whether he was referring to the youngest son of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who goes by the same name, Christoph was a brand ambassador for the Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) football club, when Robert Sirleaf served as president of the club.

Mr. Sirleaf could not be reached for comment, but a spokesperson told the Daily Observer that Sirleaf would respond in due course.

In the confession video that went viral on Monday, Christoph, who few years ago was labeled as one of Liberia’s best rappers, suddenly confessed to having a sexual relationship with Robert and would be proud to kiss him again whenever they meet.

“I want to state today and say to the world, yes, it is true that I had a romantic relationship with Robert Sirleaf. If I ever see Robert Sirleaf again, I will give him a kiss and profess my love for him. I am not stupid, I love to Robert Sirleaf, and no one should say that did not happen. I am a living witness,” Christoph added.

His admission comes after years of denial about his being gay, despite his fellow rappers, including CO.Z and Bucky Raw, making open claims about the young man’s sexual orientation, at some point in time refering to him as a “daughter-in-law” of then President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Back then, Christoph denied the allegations, saying that, at no time in his life has he “bent down to a man” and that anyone calling him gay should either come out of the closet with proof, “or stop talking rubbish.”

“This is Liberia for true. Whenever God blesses you people either accuse you of being in a secret sect; or nowadays, being gay. I am a person who worked hard to earn my success not by the way of crook, but through music. Like I often say in many of my songs, I have never been gay, and will never be. I know this is rubbish and don’t care about it. My focus right now is on my music, not some stupid rumor,” Christoph told the Daily Observer in an interview in 2017.

The issue about Christoph’s sexual orientation grew out of a violent confrontation the rapper had with a police officer on Monday, December 28. In a video, Christoph admitted to assaulting the police officer and that he is “extremely remorseful” for his action, which came as a result of being “traumatized” since the passing of his mother, as well as having lost two of his girlfriends due to lack of money.

“I am sorry for my action. I did it because I am traumatized only because my mom died; my girlfriends left me because I am broke and have no money. It is true that assaulted the officers, and I am sorry for that,” he said.

The Hipco rapper, according to the Liberia National Police, had gone to the Center Street Metro Police Depo to file a complaint against a lady believed to be his girlfriend for insult and attempted assault on his person.

However, the Police report notes that, while en route to arrest the accused female, Christoph released his anger while in a verbal exchange with one of the arresting officers, which resulted to the officer being assaulted and injured by the Liberian rapper, who absconded the scene.

“The arresting officers indicated that Christoph soon returned with a golf club (stick) and attempted hitting the head of one of the officers. This led some bystanders to intervene by helping the police officers restrain him.

“While these arresting efforts were ongoing, there is a video footage that has gone viral on social media where some of our officers are seen using Christoph’s Golf club (stick) on the Liberian artist when he had already been restrained and taken to our depot,” LNP added.

The LNP statement added that leadership of the LNP condemns such unprofessional action on the part of its officers and assures the public that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken after the conduct of a Professional Standards investigation. “The public can also be assured that Christoph’s alleged assault on our officer will also be investigated with appropriate action taken in line with the penal laws of Liberia,” the LNP said.

Christoph’s latest round of controversy is one of the several issues that has engulfed his career. In 2019 he was forcefully evicted from his Old Road residence due unpaid rent despite boasting of being rich in his song and flaunting about it on social media. The award-winning musician who once drove a Hyundai SUV, believed to have been valued at over US$50,000 was thrown out of his apartment for US$300 unpaid rent by City Court Judge Quincy Garnett. However upon his eviction, a number of celebrities raised funds to rescue the rapper and help him relocate to an apartment in Mamba Point, Monrovia.