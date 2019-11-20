RAL Trains Women in Cosmetology, Pastry-making

— Urges graduates to utilize what they have acquired

A local human rights organization, Rescue Alternatives Liberia (RAL) on Wednesday November 13, 2019, graduated 33 young women for successfully completing six month ‘intensive’ training in Cosmetology and Pastry-making.

The training is part of the rehabilitation program of RAL.

The graduation ceremony was held in the Borough of New Kru Town as the entity’s 7th Cycle of the training. It brought together about 100 young women who benefited from the skills training program of the organization, as well as their parents and well-wishers.

According to RAL national coordinator, Sam M. Nimely, the program is sponsored by the United Nations (UN) group that helps victims of torture.

The program is under the theme, “Rehabilitating Vulnerable Persons Holistically.”

Mr. Nimely added, “We have been working in the community for over seven years, rehabilitating vulnerable persons, including males and females, but many of the male trainees would drop or often feel reluctant to train in the trades of cosmetology or baking. We rehabilitate and empower the trainees through the skills training program.”

He used the occasion to appeal to members of the Legislature to pass the 2010 bill seeking the abolition of torture.

“Torture is not good, it leads to untimely death. There are lots of torture cases, and they are not only practiced by government, but by individuals as well. It should be abolished. We sent a bill to abolish torture, and it should not be in our country. Torture goes with trauma, therefore the lawmakers should pass the bill,” he said.

During the program, beneficiaries of the six-cycle, who are now making significant progress after the training gave their testimonies with unrestrained joy as the entire hall celebrated their success stories.

Cecelia Donyen of the six cycle trained in Baking, said “RAL made me to know how to bake, and I am now independent after the training. We should encourage our friends to do the same thing to get empowered.”

Another beneficiary, Gloria Brown, who was trained in Pastry added, “I am now empowered through the bread I am now preparing. I want to encourage our colleagues to take advantage of the skills training program. Every day, I can take pay, instead of working and waiting for a monthly salary.”

The program was also graced by the presence of family members of the graduates and some officials of the government, especially officers of the Liberia Immigration Service, the Women and Children Section at the Liberia National Police depot in New Kru Town, and the Acting Governor of the Borough of New Kru Town.