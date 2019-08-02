Rainstorm, Deplorable Roads Create Hardships for Lofaians

A three-day torrential rainfall in Foya City, coupled with the deplorable road condition, mainly between Voinjama and Zorzor districts are reportedly causing hardships for the locals.

As a result, the locals among them some business people, are going through challenges to the extent that their businesses and farming activities are being stalled.

Sometimes last week, several trucks, and other vehicles were reportedly stranded in heavy mud for about two to three days on the Voinjama-Zorzor highway.

According to reports gathered by the Daily Observer, and corroborated with mobile phone calls to ascertain the situation, it was gathered that several houses were rendered roofless in the Peace Community in Foya City.

The reports also revealed that due to the heavy windstorm accompanied by the downpour, about 50 people have reportedly been made homeless.

Due to the prevailing hardships in the country, many of those affected by the rain are said to have purchased some pieces of zinc and other building materials to reconstruct their “damaged houses.”

Joseph Kendima, a business, informed this newspaper on Monday, July 29, that some of the homeless are now residing with friends and relatives outside the affected area, but they fear that if the rain become so heavy, many of the remaining houses in the Peace Community might be destroyed.

“We are going through a period of difficulties since we don’t have the required finances to rebuild our damaged houses. Therefore, we are in need of building materials and financial assistance,” Sarah Finda Nyumah said.

She said that since the rainstorm affected f their homes, they are yet to receive assistance even from anywhere.

Another victim, Henry T. Fallah, a father of five, is now encountering some challenges to rebuild his home.