‘Radical Lawmaker’, Rep. Jay Nagbe Sloh, Dies

Sinoe County District #2 Representative, Jay Nagbe Sloh, has died. He was 55 years old.
Rep. Sloh died at the John F. Kennedy Hospital on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from a reportedly protracted illness.
The death of Rep. Sloh marks the second passing of “radical” lawmaker of the House of Representatives who has been subjected to investigation either to the Committee of Rules, Order and Administration or to an Ad Hoc Special Committee for questioning the leadership of Speaker Bhofal Chambers.
Prior to his death, Rep. Sloh served as House chairman on Information, Broadcast, Culture and Tourism.
He tendered his resignation as chairman of the Committee after the death of his closet friend, Rep. Adolph Lawrence of Montserrado County District #15, who met his untimely demise on March 24, 2019. Rep. Lawrence was 53 years old.
The Sinoe County lawmaker was member of the Independent Legislative Caucus of the House of Representatives and the Secretary General of the Sinoe County Legislative Caucus.
House’s Judiciary Chairman Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa wrote on his Facebook page: “We lost a good man. Say hi to Adolph, townchief. R.I.P.”
House’s Speaker Bhofal Chambers is expected to give an official statement on Wednesday on behalf of the House of Representatives.
I am short of words as the result of this devastation hearing of the sudden transition of someone who I have known at the Ministry of Information and admired for over four decades or forty long years!!! The Town Chief J. Nagbe Sloh was a typical Liberian as the late Francois Massaquoi the late leader of the invincible Lofa Defense Force!!!
When we refer to Francois Massaquoi we do not do so with any ligament or concurrence with whatever role he played during the nearly thirty years war in the frontiers of our territorial and political independence.
When we refer to Francois Massaquoi, and indeed, the Francois Massaquoi we knew better, was the Francois Massaquoi and us while he had his store IN THE LATE 70Ś somewhere on Benson Street, we discussed the gallant confrontation of the masses against the tyranny the TWPS TYRANNY AND SEMA-APARTHEID POLITICAL SYSTEM! We saw Nagbe Sloh as assertive and articulate as Francois Massaquoi – two typical Liberians!
For us, (despite our divergent views viz the struggle for power) we shall always remember The Town Chief J. Nagbe Sloh as A HERO IN THE STRIFE!!! The compatriotś life from relatively nowhere to somewhere at the pinnacle of power on Capitol Hill amid his ascension in national bureaucracy within the machinery of government as a veteran journalist and a model to emulate within academia!!!
As J.Nagbe Slohś soul rests in The Lord, and as life perpetual is bound to shine upon him from liftime to lifetime, we thunder forth herewith with vigor and with valor while extending our grief-striken condolences to his wife and children and his entire family that:
J.Nagbe Sloh was a HERO IN THE STRIFE! He excelled in professionalism, politics, lawmaking, and within academia WITH DISTINCTIONS BEYOND EXPECTATIONS!!!
Such impregnable and admirable progressivism have always reminded us of or reflected Henry Wordsworth Longfellowś Psalm of Life which fires in this fashion:
Tell me not, in mournful numbers,
Life is but an empty dream!
For the soul is dead that slumbers,
And things are not what they seem.
Life is real! Life is earnest!
And the grave is not its goal;
Dust thou art, to dust returnest,
Was not spoken of the soul.
Not enjoyment, and not sorrow,
Is our destined end or way;
But to act, that each to-morrow
Find us farther than to-day.
Art is long, and Time is fleeting,
And our hearts, though stout and brave,
Still, like muffled drums, are beating
Funeral marches to the grave.
In the world’s broad field of battle,
In the bivouac of Life,
Be not like dumb, driven cattle!
Be a hero in the strife!
Trust no Future, howe’er pleasant!
Let the dead Past bury its dead!
Act,— act in the living Present!
Heart within, and God o’erhead!
Lives of great men all remind us
We can make our lives sublime,
And, departing, leave behind us
Footprints on the sands of time;
Footprints, that perhaps another,
Sailing o’er life’s solemn main,
A forlorn and shipwrecked brother,
Seeing, shall take heart again.
Let us, then, be up and doing,
With a heart for any fate;
Still achieving, still pursuing,
Learn to labor and to wait.
MAY THE SOUL OF THIS VETERAN LIBERIAN MASTER STAR WRITER AND MASS COMMUNICATOR RESTS IN THE LORD, AND LIFE PERPETUAL SHINES UPON HIM FROM LIFETIME TO LIFETIME!!!
All of you idiots in Liberia will continue to die an early death because you’re too consumed by corruption and material things to think about investing in a healthcare system to save your own asses. You see, with a good healthcare system, you can have regular yearly physical or checkup so you can find out how your body is doing before it’s too late. I bet 99% of government officials don’t even see a dentist every year to clean their teeth. I feel sorry for women in Liberia who never get to see a gynecologist for routine exam. They’ll never know the status of their reproductive health until it’s too late. If you guys don’t change, I’m sorry most of you will not live past 60. Going to other countries for basic healthcare is the dumbest thing ever.
I’m so saddened over the death Rep. Sloh, he was a good representation of his people in district 2, Sinoe County. We the people of district 2 will miss him and the role he played in the development of the district.
Guys like former education minister, David Korto might be alive today where it not for the lack of life-sustaining healthcare system in the country. The country is already brain-drained because talented Liberians migrate to other countries for a better life. The few educated and productive ones left behind die young. So where the heck is Liberia headed? Year in year out, no tangible progress. What will it take to wake up Liberians? Why is mediocrity acceptable to Liberians?