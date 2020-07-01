‘Radical Lawmaker’, Rep. Jay Nagbe Sloh, Dies

Sinoe County District #2 Representative, Jay Nagbe Sloh, has died. He was 55 years old.

Rep. Sloh died at the John F. Kennedy Hospital on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from a reportedly protracted illness.

The death of Rep. Sloh marks the second passing of “radical” lawmaker of the House of Representatives who has been subjected to investigation either to the Committee of Rules, Order and Administration or to an Ad Hoc Special Committee for questioning the leadership of Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

Prior to his death, Rep. Sloh served as House chairman on Information, Broadcast, Culture and Tourism.

He tendered his resignation as chairman of the Committee after the death of his closet friend, Rep. Adolph Lawrence of Montserrado County District #15, who met his untimely demise on March 24, 2019. Rep. Lawrence was 53 years old.

The Sinoe County lawmaker was member of the Independent Legislative Caucus of the House of Representatives and the Secretary General of the Sinoe County Legislative Caucus.

House’s Judiciary Chairman Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa wrote on his Facebook page: “We lost a good man. Say hi to Adolph, townchief. R.I.P.”

House’s Speaker Bhofal Chambers is expected to give an official statement on Wednesday on behalf of the House of Representatives.