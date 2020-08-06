QNET Int’l Reacts to Allegations of Human Trafficking

A Korean-based QNET, which is a multi-level marketing company owned and operated by the QI Group, through its regional office in Paynesville Red-light, has distanced itself from all human trafficking allegations reported recently in the media.

The clarification follows recent media reports about the arrest of two persons believed to be representatives of QNET International who were linked to the trafficking of over 15 teenagers and young adults into Liberia. Suspects Abu Kamara and Sheriff Gavi were arrested and detained by officers of the Zone 3 Depot in Congo Town on Thursday, June 23, 2020.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday, June 22, 2020, the Liberia National Police (LNP) raided compounds and offices operated by individuals believed to be agents of QNET International here in Liberia.

The raid and arrest of officials of the organization come after the Media reported on Tuesday, July 21, that the institution (QNET International) was allegedly involved in trafficking of teenagers and adults between the ages of 14-30, under the guise of providing job, scholarships, traveling opportunity, business opportunities, among others in Liberia. Those brought into Liberia are from neighboring Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Mali.

Speaking with a team of journalists at a news conference in Monrovia on August 3, 2020, Biram Fall, Regional General Manager, QNET International Sub-Saharan Africa, clarified that the recent media reports regarding the group’s involvement in human trafficking are far from the truth.

Mr. Fall: “We are aware of the article pertaining to alleged trafficking of some foreign nationals into Liberia under the guise of job offers from QNET. We outrightly deny this allegation and maintain that we are in no manner connected to this.”

Mr. Fall emphasized that his organization is in condemnation of any activity by its Independent representatives (IRs) that are not in compliance with the local laws and regulations of the countries they operate in.”

He also mentioned that the entity does not condone unprofessional marketing acts and if any of its IR is found culpable, the company terminates that person from selling the company’s products, noting, “As we have done recently by terminating more than 400 IRs across the world for policy violations and professional misconducts.”

The recent report has further revealed that QNET International has been bringing children and other young adults to Liberia from neighboring countries – mainly Sierra Leone, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Mali.

The Daily Observer, however, has not independently verified if QNET Int’l in Liberia is associated with any Chinese company, (QNET Ltd) as it is further perceived by the public. QNet is based in Hong Kong China.

Reacting further, Mr. Fall added that the company remains committed to the highest professional standards of the Direct Selling industry and compliant with local laws as well as regulations in every country that they operate.

He assured the public that the management of QNET Int’l will take every necessary action to work with the Liberian authorities to bring to book the perpetrators of the alleged crime of trafficking within its ambiance.

Mr. Fall : “If it has been committed using our name, we also will invite the authorities to directly liaise with us to ensure that at all times, full and appropriate actions and measures can be taken together.”

He believes that QNET joint cooperation will critically assist in bringing the wrongdoers to justice in Liberia.”

He reminded everyone of the institution’s status as a Direct Selling company, with a 22-year history, and present in more than 100 countries globally.

Mr. Fall clarified that QNET is not an employment agency as it is perceived in the public, adding that they do not offer job promises, and absolutely deny any allegations of human trafficking levied against us.

To avoid any misconception from the end of the company, he said QNET is a direct selling company that offers a wide range of products in the areas of health, wellness, lifestyle, and education through an e-commerce platform. “Our products are designed to help people live healthier and improve their lifestyle and livelihood.”

He said the company doors are opened to any adult, who upon satisfying specific criteria can become an Independent Representative (IR) and earn commissions on the sale of products to others. “All IRs’ remunerations are based solely on the commissions earned through the sale of our products by themselves and/or their sales teams.”

Mr. Fall also indicated in his statement that their Code of Conduct and policies, as well as procedures, require all IRs to act in strict compliance with local laws and regulations in force, stating that any displacement of people from one country to another against these laws and regulations is strictly prohibited by QNET.”