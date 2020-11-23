State of Qatar Provides Medical Assistance to Liberia

The Government of the State of Qatar has donated several cartons of medical equipment and supplies to the Government and people of Liberia to boost health care delivery and enhance the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently ravaging the world.

The donated medical equipment and supplies include the Infrared Non-Contact Thermometer; Alcohol 70% 236 ml; Chlorine Powder; Ear Loop Surgical Face; Bleach Chloral Liquid; Nitrile Examination Gloves; Personal Air Sanitizers; Ventilator and Oxygen Concentrator amongst other.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the presentation ceremony took place on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the C. Cecil Dennis, Jr, Auditorium at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Capitol Hill.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Liberia, Madam Naomi Gray, Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs, thanked the Government and People of Qatar for their humanitarian gesture to Liberia.

Minister Gray stated that the donation is a clear manifestation of the cordial bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between Liberia and Qatar.

Assistant Minister Gray said the Government of Liberia remains eternally grateful to the State of Qatar for the assistance it continues to render the Government and people of Liberia.

She said the donation of medical equipment and supplies to Liberia by the State of Qatar at this critical time will go a long way in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and enhance health care delivery in Liberia.

The medical equipment and supplies were delivered by Mr. Fahad Rashid Al-Marekhi, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i of the Embassy of the State of Qatar near Monrovia.

Presenting the medical equipment on behalf of his government, Mr. Fahad Rashid Al-Marekhi, expressed delight over the existing cordial bilateral ties between Liberia and the State of Qatar.

He also expressed confidence that the wonderful friendship between Liberia and Qatar will further expand to a renewed level for the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

The Qatari Chargé d’Affaires a.i. said the donation of medical equipment by his country symbolizes the excellent ties of friendship between both states, hoping that Qatar’s valiant gesture will enhance the fight against the COVID -19 pandemic.

While making remarks at the brief ceremony, Mr. Sherdrick M. Jackson, Assistant Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Qatari government for the supplies and noted that the gesture will further help cement the bonds between Liberia and Qatar.

For his part, Abraham Nyenswah who represented the Incident Management Team and the Liberia’s health authorities, thanked the Qatari Government for the medical supplies donated to Liberia to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated, “I am very pleased to receive this medical supplies and equipment on behalf of the Incident Management Team and wish to express profound appreciation to the Government and people of Qatar for this huge benevolent gesture”.

The medical equipment and supplies come at the time when the Government of Liberia and the international community are intensifying the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Liberian Government and the Embassy of the State of Qatar near Monrovia.