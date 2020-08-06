PYJ Endorses Rep. Koung’s Senatorial Bid

Despite calling him greedy in a leaked audio



Senator Prince Y. Johnson, the man who influences how most people in the second populated county of Nimba vote in an election, has endorsed Representative Jeremiah Koung to run on his (Prince Johnson) Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) ticket in the upcoming senatorial election. As a result of his influence, many aspirants contesting for elective positions in the county always seek his blessing to be victorious in the election.

Senator Johnson’s endorsement of Koung on August 5, 2020, came two days after audio circulated on social media that the Nimba County political godfather was not supporting Koung and describing him (Koung) as “Greedy.”

At a brief ceremony in the Ganta United Methodist Gymnasium, Senator Johnson put up a white ballot symbolizing the party’s endorsement and support to Rep. Koung senatorial bid.

Even though he had made demeaning and denigrating statements against Koung in the audio, Senator Johnson who on the day of the audio circulation came out to describe his statement as “Not serious” praised Representative Koung for many development initiatives in the county and classified him as one of the most respected lawmakers he has seen.

He said, “Jeremiah is able to bring more development to his people because we can count on what he has done since he was elected as one of the Representatives of this county.”

Senator Johnson criticized his opponents, saying, “Some of the people who want to come back to contest the senatorial position were among the county leadership that used US$800,000 from the county money for the celebration of the 2010 July 26 Independence Day Celebration in Nimba.”

Senator Johnson acknowledged seven of the 11 lawmakers including Representatives Johnson Gwaikolo, Roger Domah, Joseph Sonwabei, Dorwoan Gleekia, Gunpue Kargon, and Jeremiah Koung of the county for being more respectful to him in running the affairs of the county.

The occasion was well attended by Sympathizers of the MDR and the Friends of Jeremiah Koung, who came from different political backgrounds.

Rep. Koung in response to his endorsement began with the popular praise and worship song, “What the Lord has done for me I can not tell it all,” stating, “the battle to unify Nimba has begun, calling on his supporters to avoid castigating and insulting any of his opponents.

On August 1, 2020, CDC stalwart and Youth Chairman, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, pledged CDC’s support to any candidate put out by the MDR to contest the special senatorial election.

“If this surely happens, it means the CDC will side with the MDR to canvass against other opponents, including CPP and other independent candidates,” Koijee said recently.

The actual candidate for the CPP in Nimba is yet to be announced, but the two persons from the CPP, Edith Gongloe Weh, and Taa Wongbe are carrying on their own awareness across the county.

The fate of former Superintendent Dorr Cooper, who crossed over from Unity Party in 2017 to CDC is yet unknown as the CDC has pledged its support to the MDR.

The status of the remaining three aspirants, including Adolphus Dolo, Garrison Yealue, and the sitting Senator Grupee in terms of their political link is yet to be known. Senator Grupee was expelled last year from the Unity Party for his participation in the impeachment proceedings of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja’neh where he voted in favor of the Associate Justice’s removal. Garrison Yealue won on the ticket of the National Union for Democratic Progress (NUDP) in 2011, but he and his standard-bearer, Senator Johnson who founded the party, fell apart.