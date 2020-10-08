PUL Wants Referendum Postponed

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has written both Chambers of the Legislature seeking the suspension of the 2020 National Referendum to next year.

According to a statement issued by the umbrella organization of the Liberian media on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Monrovia, the public education on the referendum is grossly limited and far below constitutional requirement.

The PUL is asking Lawmakers to amend by the Joint resolution of the Legislature to delay the referendum and do exactly what the constitution of Liberia requires.

Article 92 of the Liberian Constitution requires sensitization on referendum within the period of one year, but awareness for the proposed amendment has just started in the last twenty-four hours — two months to the December Elections.

The Special Senatorial Election and the referendum are tied as one election; something, the PUL sees as overburdening of the capacity of the National Elections Commission to manage the 8 December polls.

“Collapsing of multiple propositions into one creates confusion in the minds of the voters,” the Union also observed.

Journalists celebrating the 56th Anniversary of the Press Union of Liberia in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, recently mandated the Union’s Leadership to inform the Liberian Legislature and the National Elections Commission of poor civic education on the referendum and, as a result, it should be postponed.

In August 2011, poor preparation for a constitutional referendum that year led to all propositions of the proposed amendment being resoundingly rejected by the Liberian People. Only one of the propositions got approved based on judicial review by the Supreme Court.