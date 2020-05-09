PUL Rejects GOL New Access Passes

The plenary of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has resolved that its members will continue the use of their appropriate institutional and the Union identity cards at all times to carry out their duties, instead of the new passes from the government as indicated by the Deputy Minister of Information Eugene Fahngon.

The plenary, the highest decision-making body of the PUL, unanimously reached the decision on Friday, May 8, 2020, at a mass meeting presided over by the Union’s president, Charles B. Coffey, at its headquarters in Monrovia.

At the meeting, plenary did not only reject the action of the government through the Deputy Information Minister to restrict the movements of journalists but says it is a clear attempt to undermine the role of media in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union’s president Coffey said the action of the government to restrict journalists runs contrary to the warning of the United Nations Secretary-General in his statement marking this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

Coffey warned that the government will be held responsible for any harm and intimidation suffered by journalists and media workers during the discharge of their duties in the face of the current threats through the Deputy Minister Fahngon.

He said the Union sees as a complete violation of the MOU reached between its leadership and the government, Minister Fahngon’s decision to unilaterally accredit journalists to cover the COVID-19 pandemic in isolation of the PUL.

Coffey said the PUL remains open to constructive engagements and discussions with the government in the interest of the mutual understanding that should be existing between the two sides and encourages its members to continue to use their official working and PUL accreditation cards to carry on their functions.

Resolution Reached by the membership

At the meeting the plenary, bearing in mind the growing threat posed by the Coronavirus pandemic and the need for a unified approach involving all key stakeholders including the media, emerged with a five-count resolution that was submitted to the government on Friday, May 8, via email as well as hard copy.

The resolution also focused on the essential role played by the media in past and recent national crises; underscored that without the adequate involvement of media workers in national initiatives, such as the ongoing fight against the global pandemic, all efforts could be thwarted.

The resolution also highlighted the Union’s concern that threats and actions like those perpetrated by Deputy Minister Fahngon and Liberia’s Solicitor General, Saymah Cyrenius Cephus, have the tendency of undermining every effort at ensuring an oneness of purpose in facing and defeating the pandemic.

The five-count resolution states “that journalists and media workers will continue the use of their appropriate institutional and PUL identity cards at all times to carry out their duties; that the government of Liberia will be held responsible for any harm and intimidation suffered by journalists and media workers during the discharge of their duties in the face of the current threats from the deputy minister of Information, Eugene Fahngon; that the Union sees as a complete violation of the MOU reached between its leadership and the government, Minister Fahngon’s decision to unilaterally accredit journalists to cover the COVID-19 pandemic in isolation of the PUL.”

The resolution also notes “that the government’s action to restrain and restrict the movements of journalists runs contrary to the UN Secretary-General’s warning on this year’s World Press Freedom Day against restricting the media during this pandemic and the Union remains open to any constructive engagements and discussions with the government in the interest of the mutual understanding that should be existing between the two sides and encourages its members to continue to use their official working and PUL accreditation cards to carry on their functions.”

It may be recalled the Minister Fahngon has on countless occasions accused the union’s president of duplicating the access passes indented for journalists. Fahngon has said at the Ministry of Health regular COVID-19 update that while printing the first Passes, his office went out of power and he instructed that they continue the printing of the passes the next morning.

He said to his surprise the next morning, he called Mr. Coffey to continue the printing of the passes but was told that the process was already completed.

“We are not going to have girlfriend, truck and taxi drivers having our passes around here but journalists. The passes were compromised and mass printed,” Fahngon said.

Fahngon in a threat to the media in a Facebook live video said, “They know what they did; that is the reason why they are refusing to change the passes. If you are owning a media institution and do not want to be embarrassed, come and change your passes or get ready to live in the PUL country, not the Republic of Liberia. Take one of these old passes and get in the street and we will see, I hope he has his own passes.”