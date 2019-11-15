PUL Election Rescheduled

The Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court of Montserrado County has quashed with immediate effect the preliminary injunction filed against the Press Union of Liberia (PUL)’s Elections, a PUL release has said.

The Court’s decision, according to the release, followed a resistance submitted by the Press Union against the injunction which halted the PUL’s Election.

W. Omecee Johnson, Sekou Sheriff, Sebo Williams, and Samuel Hesay, sponsored by PUL’s Vice President, Octavin T. Williams, prohibited the elections on “un-meritorious grounds.”

In its response to the Court, the PUL said that petition for the preliminary injunction was done in “bad faith” with the intent to hold the Union hostage and plunge it into a constitutional crisis.

Petitioners, the Union said, participated in all activities leading to the elections for new corps of officers of the PUL on Saturday, November 9, 2019, without rebuffing the preparation of the polls and raising their grievances through the internal legal remedial processes of the Union.

To suggest that the Constitution of the PUL was violated without specific details to show which portion of article 10 and 11 of the PUL’s Constitution was ignored, amounts to legal nudity, the Union argued.

In another response, the Union said that Talk Show Host, Sekou Sheriff, has no legal capacity to enjoin the PUL electoral process, “because he is an associate member of the Union, non-due paying, and is therefore ineligible to vote in the pending elections.”

Sheriff remains expelled and is at the center of a criminal probe by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

Furthermore, PUL maintained that Sheriff waved his right to due process after refusing to honor an invitation of the National Media Council (NMC) of the PUL to answer to a complaint of “unethical conduct.”

Meanwhile, the Elections Committee of PUL has declared the resumption of campaign activities as of Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and it ends at 12: 00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Polling has been scheduled on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the PUL’s Headquarters on Clay Street from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.