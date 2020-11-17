PUL Alarmed by Death Threats and intimidation of Journalists Reporting Protest at St. Moses

The Press Union of Liberia says it is alarmed by death threats and intimidation of Journalist Gloria Tamba of Spoon FM/TV. Journalist Tamba has been covering an increased wave of protest before the St. Moses Funeral Parlor.

The protests have been demanding an explanation of the status of three boys who allegedly went missing after being hired by the owner of the funeral home.

According to a complaint from the management of Spoon FM/TV, two men separately walked to her directly warning her to abandon her continued reports of the story or regret. The Management of Spoon FM/TV also reported two strange men in her community in search of her. She has been advised by neighbors not to go to her home.

She hasn’t been going to work for over three weeks based on the sustained threats from these unknown men. The Press Union of Liberia is deeply concerned about her safety and the safety of journalists across the country. The Union is calling on the Liberia National Police to provide security for the female journalist.