Protesters Restricted for Lack of National (Citizen) ID Card?

—But LNP 102 Threaten Arrest of Officers

One of the organizers of the Council of Patriots (CoP), Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson, has warned the government against intimidating protesters over the display of National ID Card before crossing checkpoints of the Liberia National Police (LNP)

Senator Johnson, in front of the main gate of the University of Liberia (UL) on the Capitol By-Pass, said the CoP has gathered intelligence that protesters with their #SaveTheState t-shirts and other would-be protesters have been requested to display their National ID Card at the various checkpoints at Vai town, Paynesville and Sinkor.

“This was not part of what we discuss for Liberians or protesters to display their National ID or any ID Card before converging in Monrovia.”

“Let the government be warned that this is wrong and is not part of discussion.”

“We don’t have problem with the search of cars and bags. What we are against is displaying of ID cards.” Sen. Johnson said.

The newly appointed Deputy Inspector General for Operations of the LNP, Marvin Sackor, alias 102, has told Sen. Johnson, that any officer forcing Liberians to display ID cards before crossing checkpoints, who be detained.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Liberians, including Sen. Johnson are gathered at the back of Capitol Building in front of the Executive Mansion, protesting and chanting “Save The State” slogans, while awaiting the stipulated time for the CoP to present its petition to the Government of Liberia.