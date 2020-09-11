Protest Disrupts Court Activities at Temple of Justice

— As aggrieved workers demand 11 months ‘harmonized’ Liberian dollars salaries

Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor on early Thursday morning, September 10, saw himself in an unexpected and embarrassing situation when his convoy, upon arrival at the Temple of Justice, was prevented access to the parking lot.

The Chief Justice’s convoy was prevented access after aggrieved workers of the Judiciary launched a protest, titled, ‘Bring Back our Liberian Dollars Salaries’, right in the spot allotted by the judiciary to park his vehicles.

The aggrieved workers claimed that their deliberate action to prevent their boss, Chief Justice Korkpor, was intended to draw his attention to what they described as “the justices’ reluctance to look into their complaints about the withholding of their 11 months component of their Liberian dollars salaries.”

The Chief Justice had already asked the aggrieved workers to set up a three-member committee to work along with the Personnel Division of the Judiciary to investigate the salaries complaint. Though that mandate is yet to expire, the aggrieved workers went ahead with their protest.

Prior to the arrival of Chief Justice Korkpor’s convoy, over one hundred aggrieved workers had assembled in his reserved parking spot. Upon his arrival, the Marshall and head of security at the Supreme Court attempted to intervene to have the protesters relocate themselves, so as to allow space for the justice’s vehicles to park.

The Magistrate of the Monrovia City Court, Jomah Jallah also tried to intervene, but he could not persuade the aggrieved workers to leave the space.

Being very much inconvenienced, Justice Korkpor was advised to relocate his convoy to the basement of the Temple of Justice building, where normally confiscated vehicles and other lower-level staff vehicles are parked.

“We are not going to be tired until we can get our just benefits,” the protesting judicial workers said.

Immediately after Justice Korkpor was relocated his vehicles, the spokesperson of the aggrieved workers, Archie Ponpon, told a group of judicial reporters that “this is just the beginning of our struggle.”

Ponpon’s statement was greeted with a slogan by the aggrieved workers, “Touch one Touch all.”

The judicial workers also vowed to disrupt the opening of the 2020 October Term of the Supreme Court, of which President George Weah and senior government officials, including the Speaker and the President Pro-Tempore of the Senate.

It all started when the aggrieved workers were informed by Chief Justice that the harmonization affected the Liberian dollars component of their salaries, a claim the workers had rejected, thereby demanding the payment of their 11 months salaries.