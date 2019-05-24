Prophet Flomo, Other Clergies Want Protest Organizers Abandon Plan

By David A. Yates and Simeon Wiakanty

The founder of God Deliverance Church, Prophet Moses Flomo, has called on organizers of the planned June 7 “peaceful protest” to abandon the protest, and dialogue with the government to keep the country peaceful.

Prophet Flomo believes that staging a protest in the cause of the Liberian people to seek redress from the government is not in the right direction, “because some of the protesters may have different motives than the peaceful context the organizers had in mind for the exercise .

Flomo spoke recently in Congo Town at the end of a three-day fast and prayer revival that marked the celebration of the church’s anniversary.

“Family members of those who are organizing the protest are living outside the country, and will not be troubled when the situation should turn otherwise,” Prophet Flomo said. “Not only that, but our country’s peace will be troubled.

“It is the ordinary Liberians that will suffer the consequences of any protest. Everyone is interrelated in this small country, with the right to enjoy the wealth which God placed here,” Flomo added.

He said that whatever affects the ordinary people by any uprising annoys God, “because He will not be pleased with those bent on causing confusion in the land by whatever means.”

Prophet Flomo used the occasion to appeal to President George Weah to grant the Council of Patriots another opportunity to present their “grievances” at a roundtable conference so as to maintain the country’s peace.

In a related development, several pastors across the country under the banner, “National Wings of Success Pastoral Network (NWSPN) Incorporated, say the country’s peace is still fragile, therefore, the June 7 protest must be abandoned.

NWSPN president, Bishop G. Sylvester Wallace, told reporters at a recent news conference that while it is true that the country faces series of challenges; and that everyone has the right to protest peacefully and present grievances to their government, it is also important to note that the years of unbroken peace Liberians have enjoyed should not be jeopardized in the name of “saving the state.”

Bishop Wallace informed the reporters that Liberians need to remember that peace is one of the values that are costly and cannot easily be bought, adding, “the peace we have enjoyed over the years was obtained through the grace and mercy of the Almighty and must remain.”

He said that plans are underway by the organization to meet the organizers of the planned June 7 protest and other stakeholders to ensure that the pending event is turned down for the sake of peace.