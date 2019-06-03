Prez Weah Provides L$3M, 3K Bags of Rice to Muslim Community

President George M. Weah has provided L$3 million and three thousand bags of rice to the Muslim community across the country in observance of the Holy month of Ramadan. The Ramadan is expected to be observed on Monday or Tuesday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, praying, and reflection of community. Additionally, this is a commemoration of the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad and annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam that lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one visual sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

At the presentation ceremony, Liberia’s Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf said President George M. Weah was pleased to identify with thousands of Muslims in the observance of Ramadan.

According to him, the distributions of the rice will be based on the Muslim population found within each county, describing it as “the best way to reaching out to everyone.”

Minister Sirleaf said he was delighted for the opportunity afforded him by President Weah to provide such gifts to the Muslim Community in Liberia. He noted that the distribution has to be fast as next week Monday might be observed as Ramadan Day or Tuesday, because Muslims can fast either 29 or 30 days.

“I want to applaud the President for value added to the interior people through the Internal Affairs Ministry. This is a President that wants to see all Liberians working together in the interest of the state. This is a man who feels for his people,” Minister Sirleaf said.

He continued: “These items cannot only be distributed in Monrovia or to people who sit in Monrovia, but have to be given to our citizens in the various counties. This will be done through the superintendents who are very strategic in the running of the local system of our country.”

Meanwhile, the minister has called on Liberians to support and give chance to President Weah until 2023, when everyone will have the opportunity to critique and make further judgment.

“The most appropriate time for critique the Constitution gives is during elections and so we must give chance for the children to go to school, allow the various clinics to function and wait for the ballot boxes before we critique. This will now give everyone the opportunity to look at projects undertaken by the Liberian leader,” he added.

Janjay Baikpeh, Grand Bassa County Superintendent and chairperson of the National Superintendents Council, who received the items for onward distribution, said President Weah has been involved in identifying with the people of Liberia even prior to becoming President of Liberia.

“This is the reason why Liberians willingly voted to make him President and will continue to do it. We appreciate the President. This is the repeat of last year and the council will ensure that the distribution will be done rightly,” he said.