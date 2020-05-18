Prez. Weah Gives Muslims Over L$2M, 2.4K Bags of Rice for Ramadan

— Appeals to them to offer more prayers for Liberia

President George M. Weah has made available 2,400 bags of rice valued at US$31,200 to Muslims throughout the Country as they prepare to climax the Holy Month of Ramadan.

An additional L$2,250,000 was also provided as soup-kind and transportation of the rice to Muslims in the 15 Counties.

Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, who did the symbolic presentation on behalf of the President, said the gesture was President Weah’s way of identifying with Muslims throughout Liberia during their month-long prayer.

Minister Sirleaf also informed the Muslim community that the items came about when President Weah recently appealed to them (Muslim community) to offer more prayers for the country.

“The President called and said, ‘Minister, I want you to talk to the Muslim community to pray for our country because, this Coronavirus, Allah is blessing us,’ and I said ‘yes sir’; he said you can look around us here and see the numbers in the other countries; our numbers are lower, our death rate is lower and those that are infected are also getting cured; that is a blessing from Allah,” explained Minister Sirleaf.

The Internal Affairs Minister said it was in this light that the President decided to call for the opening of all mosques and churches so that the religious community can continue to pray for country.

“One who thinks like this is someone who has God in their heart – and this is how our President thinks. So, therefore, he is a God-fearing person,” said Minister Sirleaf.

Receiving the items, the National Chief Imam of the National Imam Council of Liberia, Sheik Ali Krayee thanked President Weah for the gesture on behalf of the Muslim community in Liberia, adding that it is his fervent hope that whatever prayers the Muslim community offers during the month of Ramadan, will be accepted by God.

Representing the National Superintendent’s Council of Liberia, the Superintendent of Grand Bassa County, Janjay Baikpeh extended his thanks and appreciation to the President.

“We know that this is not his first time; he has always done it for our Muslim brothers and sisters as they embark on the Holy Month of Ramadan.”